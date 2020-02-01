GLOBAL MOTORCYCLE RIDING GEAR MARKET 2019 INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND, ANALYSIS & FORECAST 2025

In motorcycling, riders wear specialized clothing, safety gear, and miscellaneous equipment. Typically, motorcycle riding gear serves more than one purpose, including crash and weather protection, increased visibility, style or identification, stowing cargo, and accommodating communications devices.

The global Motorcycle Riding Gear market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Motorcycle Riding Gear volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Motorcycle Riding Gear market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Bell

Schuberth

Shoei

HJC

Shark

AGV

Arai

Nolan

Studds

YOHE

LAZER

PT Tarakusuma Indah

Jiujiang Jiadeshi

OGK Kabuto

Hehui Group

Airoh

Pengcheng Helmets

Nanhai Xinyuan Helmets

Zhejiang Jixiang

Safety Helmets MFG

YEMA

Chih Tong Helmet

Suomy

NZI

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Clothing

Safety Gear

Other

Segment by Application

On-Road

Off-Road

Request Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3729249-global-motorcycle-riding-gear-market-research-report-2019

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Motorcycle Riding Gear Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Motorcycle Riding Gear

1.2 Motorcycle Riding Gear Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Motorcycle Riding Gear Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Clothing

1.2.3 Safety Gear

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Motorcycle Riding Gear Segment by Application

1.3.1 Motorcycle Riding Gear Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 On-Road

1.3.3 Off-Road

1.3 Global Motorcycle Riding Gear Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Motorcycle Riding Gear Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Motorcycle Riding Gear Market Size

1.4.1 Global Motorcycle Riding Gear Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Motorcycle Riding Gear Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Motorcycle Riding Gear Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Motorcycle Riding Gear Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Motorcycle Riding Gear Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Motorcycle Riding Gear Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Motorcycle Riding Gear Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Motorcycle Riding Gear Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Motorcycle Riding Gear Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Motorcycle Riding Gear Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Motorcycle Riding Gear Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Motorcycle Riding Gear Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Motorcycle Riding Gear Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Motorcycle Riding Gear Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Motorcycle Riding Gear Production

3.4.1 North America Motorcycle Riding Gear Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Motorcycle Riding Gear Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Motorcycle Riding Gear Production

3.5.1 Europe Motorcycle Riding Gear Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Motorcycle Riding Gear Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Motorcycle Riding Gear Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Motorcycle Riding Gear Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Motorcycle Riding Gear Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Motorcycle Riding Gear Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Motorcycle Riding Gear Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Motorcycle Riding Gear Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Motorcycle Riding Gear Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Motorcycle Riding Gear Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Motorcycle Riding Gear Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Motorcycle Riding Gear Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Motorcycle Riding Gear Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Motorcycle Riding Gear Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Motorcycle Riding Gear Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Motorcycle Riding Gear Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Motorcycle Riding Gear Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Motorcycle Riding Gear Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Motorcycle Riding Gear Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Motorcycle Riding Gear Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Motorcycle Riding Gear Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Motorcycle Riding Gear Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

Continuous…

For further information on this report, visit – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3729249-global-motorcycle-riding-gear-market-research-report-2019

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com