Global Motorcycle Helmets Market 2019 Industry Growth with CAGR in Forecast to 2024

Global Motorcycle Helmets Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024

A motorcycle helmet is a type of helmet (protective headgear) used by motorcycle riders. The primary goal of a motorcycle helmet is safety – to protect the rider’s head during impact, thus preventing or reducing head injury and saving the rider’s life. Some helmets provide additional conveniences, such as ventilation, face shields, ear protection, intercom etc.

In the last several years, India motorcycle market enjoyed the fastest growth rate, becoming the largest market in 2015. On the same time, India motorcycle helmets market enjoyed a fast growing in the past several years. Today, China, India and Southeast Asia have been the largest 3 suppliers of motorcycle helmets, represent more than 85% market in 2017.

As the motorcycle market focus transferring to the developing regions like India and Southeast Asia, the market share of entrance door products is larger and larger. The average price of motorcycle helmets is in decreasing trend from 25 USD/Unit in 2013 to 23.3 USD/Unit in 2017.

Segmented by the product type, Full Face Helmet represent the largest share more than 50%, followed by Open Face Helmet and Half Helmet. Segmented by applications, on road represent market share 96.71% in 2017.

According to this study, over the next five years the Motorcycle Helmets market will register a 0.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1690 million by 2024, from US$ 1660 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Motorcycle Helmets business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Motorcycle Helmets market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Motorcycle Helmets value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

This report studies the global Motorcycle Helmets market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa, focuses on the Global Motorcycle Helmets players in each region, with sales, price, revenue and market share from 2013 to 2019, the top players including

Bell

Schuberth

Shoei

HJC

Shark

AGV

Arai

Nolan

Studds

YOHE

LAZER

PT Tarakusuma Indah

Jiujiang Jiadeshi

OGK Kabuto

Hehui Group

Airoh

Pengcheng Helmets

Nanhai Xinyuan Helmets

Zhejiang Jixiang

Safety Helmets MFG

YEMA

Chih Tong Helmet

Suomy

NZI

Split by Product Types, with sales, revenue, price, market share of each type, can be divided into

Full Face Helmet

Open Face Helmet

Half Helmet

Split by applications, this report focuses on sales, market share and growth rate of Motorcycle Helmets in each application, can be divided into

On-Road

Off-Road

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Motorcycle Helmets market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Motorcycle Helmets market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Motorcycle Helmets players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Motorcycle Helmets with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Motorcycle Helmets submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

