Global Motorcycle Connected Helmet Market 2019 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

This report provides in depth study of “Motorcycle Connected Helmet Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Motorcycle Connected Helmet Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Motorcycle connected helmet is a device that provides the rider with information on traffic, rear view, and infotainment along with the attributes of safety and connectivity while riding. This helmet also enables communication with other riders.

With the surging demand for motorcycles, the fatality rate among motorcyclists remains a cause for concern. The fatality risk from motorcycles has created the need for safety, eventually paving the way for helmet adoption and advanced safety features integrated into these helmets.

Advanced helmets having 180-degree rear view will be beneficial for the rider and will display vehicles in another lane. Additionally, motorcycle connected helmets allow the rider to reduce distraction due to external factors such as vehicles in their blind spot. As a result, the connected helmet offers increased riding comfort along with increased safety quotient.

The global Motorcycle Connected Helmet market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Motorcycle Connected Helmet volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Motorcycle Connected Helmet market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Dainese

Schuberth

Sena Technologies

SHOEI

UCLEAR Digital

H&H Sports Protection

AGV

Bell

O’Neal

HJC

Segment by Type

Freestanding

Embedded

Segment by Application

Adult

Children

Segment by Regions

North America

China

India

Japan

Europe

Key Stakeholders

Motorcycle Connected Helmet Manufacturers

Motorcycle Connected Helmet Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Motorcycle Connected Helmet Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

