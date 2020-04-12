In this report, the Global Motorcycle Battery Development Overview 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Motorcycle Battery Development Overview 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Motorcycle battery market; it is made up of a plastic case containing several cells. Each cell is made up of a set of positive and negative plates immersed in a dilute sulfuric acid solution known as electrolyte.
The global average price of motorcycle battery is stable from 2012 to 2016. With the effect of global economy and raw material, prices will be in slowly decreasing trend in the following five years.
The classification of motorcycle battery includes SLI battery, AGM battery and Lithium Battery, and the proportion of SLI battery in 2016 is about 54.24%, and the proportion is in decrease trend from 2012 to 2016.
Motorcycle battery is widely used in Motorcycle, Scooter, Sport Bikes and Electric Drive Train. The most proportion of motorcycle battery is Motorcycle and in 2016 with 36.66% market share. The trend of electric drive train is increasing.
China is the largest consumption region of motorcycle battery, with a consumption market share nearly 60.61% in 2016. Asia (Ex China), especial in Southeast Asia, is the second largest consumption region of motorcycle battery, enjoying consumption volume market share nearly 35.65% in 2016.
Market competition is intense. Chaowei Power, Tianneng Battery, Johnson Controls, GS Yuasa, Exide Technologies, Sebang, Chuanxi Storage, Banner Batteries, Exide Industries, Camel Group,,Nipress, East Penn and Leoch, Yacht are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.
The global Motorcycle Battery market is valued at 7850 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 8770 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.4% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Motorcycle Battery volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Motorcycle Battery market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
SLI
AGM
Lithium
Segment by Application
Gas Engine/SLI
Electric Drive Train
