Global Motorcycle Apparel Market 2019 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast 2025

Executive Summary

This report studies the global Motorcycle Apparel market status and forecast, categorizes the global Motorcycle Apparel market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Klim

Kido Sport

HANIL

HJC

Chih-Tong

YOHE

Jiujiang Jiadeshi

Pengcheng Helmets

Nanhai Xinyuan Helmets

Safety Helmets MFG

Zhejiang Jixiang

Hehui Group

Yema

Soaring

Duhan

Scoyco

Moto-boy

Dragonrider

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Jacket

Glove

Pants

Protector

Shoes

Helmets

Base Layers

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Road Motorcycle Apparel

Off-road Motorcycle Apparel

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Motorcycle Apparel capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Motorcycle Apparel manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Motorcycle Apparel are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Motorcycle Apparel Manufacturers

Motorcycle Apparel Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Motorcycle Apparel Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, We offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Motorcycle Apparel market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Table of Contents

Global Motorcycle Apparel Market Research Report 2018

1 Motorcycle Apparel Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Motorcycle Apparel

1.2 Motorcycle Apparel Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Motorcycle Apparel Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Motorcycle Apparel Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Jacket

1.2.3 Glove

1.2.5 Pants

1.2.6 Protector

1.2.7 Shoes

1.2.8 Helmets

Base Layers

1.3 Global Motorcycle Apparel Segment by Application

1.3.1 Motorcycle Apparel Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Road Motorcycle Apparel

1.3.3 Off-road Motorcycle Apparel

1.4 Global Motorcycle Apparel Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Motorcycle Apparel Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Motorcycle Apparel (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Motorcycle Apparel Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Motorcycle Apparel Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

2 Global Motorcycle Apparel Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Motorcycle Apparel Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.1 Global Motorcycle Apparel Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global Motorcycle Apparel Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global Motorcycle Apparel Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.3 Global Motorcycle Apparel Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.4 Manufacturers Motorcycle Apparel Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Motorcycle Apparel Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Motorcycle Apparel Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Motorcycle Apparel Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Motorcycle Apparel Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

3.1 Global Motorcycle Apparel Capacity and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.2 Global Motorcycle Apparel Production and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.3 Global Motorcycle Apparel Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.4 Global Motorcycle Apparel Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.5 North America Motorcycle Apparel Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.6 Europe Motorcycle Apparel Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.7 China Motorcycle Apparel Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.8 Japan Motorcycle Apparel Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.9 Southeast Asia Motorcycle Apparel Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.10 India Motorcycle Apparel Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

4 Global Motorcycle Apparel Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Motorcycle Apparel Consumption by Region (2013-2018)

4.2 North America Motorcycle Apparel Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.3 Europe Motorcycle Apparel Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.4 China Motorcycle Apparel Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.5 Japan Motorcycle Apparel Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.6 Southeast Asia Motorcycle Apparel Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.7 India Motorcycle Apparel Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

5 Global Motorcycle Apparel Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Motorcycle Apparel Production and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.2 Global Motorcycle Apparel Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.3 Global Motorcycle Apparel Price by Type (2013-2018)

5.4 Global Motorcycle Apparel Production Growth by Type (2013-2018)

6 Global Motorcycle Apparel Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Motorcycle Apparel Consumption and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

6.2 Global Motorcycle Apparel Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

6.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities

6.3.1 Potential Applications

6.3.2 Emerging Markets/Countries

Continuous…

