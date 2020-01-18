Global Motion Preservation Device Market Growth Opportunities and Challenges in 2018 – 2023 – Top Players are Aurora Spine, B.Braun Melsungen, Globus Medical, HPI Implants and Other

This report focuses on the Motion Preservation Device in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Spinal disorders such as spinal stenosis is the most common problem in men and women over 50 years. Aging results in structural changes in the spine such as thickening of the band of the tissue that supports the spine and enlargement of bones & joints, thus leading to spinal impairment.

Asia-Pacific possesses high market potential for motion preservation devices, owing to the rise in incidence of spinal disorders and increase in healthcare expenditure.

Moreover, rapidly aging population, low cost of the spinal procedures in countries such as India as compared to that of developed countries such as the U.S. have fueled the demand for these devices.

The worldwide market for Motion Preservation Device is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR during in next five years.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Aurora Spine

B.Braun Melsungen

Johnson ＆ Johnson

Globus Medical

HPI Implants

Paradigm Spine

RTI Surgical

K2M

Spinal Kinetics

Ulrich Meical

Zimmer Biomet

Orthofix

Medtronic

NuVasive

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Artificial discs

Artificial cervical discs

Artificial lumber discs

Annulus repair devices

Dynamic stabilization devices

Interspinous process spacers

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Hospitals

Orthopedics clinics

Ambulatory surgical centers

Specialty clinics

