The global Motion Control Market was valued at USD 17.18 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 26.12 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2018 to 2025.

What is Motion Control?

Motion control is a specialty in automated control system which is used for providing advanced machine functionality.it is a type of feedback based system that takes command from user and accordingly produces an output action by comparing the feedback signal from motor. A motion controller is also capable of creating the trajectories that the motors follow in order to meet the desired commands. Products of motion control include controllers, actuators, drives and motors that are required for machinery manufacturing applications. It helps in controlling speed, overload and instant breaking that helps in improving performance of machine tools.

Global Motion Control Market Outlook

In the report, the market outlook section mainly encompasses fundamental dynamics of the market which include drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges faced by the industry. Drivers and Restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market.

Rise in adoption of advanced & automated processes for factory automation, growing demand for industrial robots in manufacturing processes and ease of use have been driving the global motion control market. On the other hand, high cost of replacement and maintenance might hamper the overall growth at a global level.

Global Motion Control Market Competitive Landscape

The “Global Motion Control Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as Yaskawa Electric, Siemens, Schneider Electric, ABB, Rockwell Automation, Parker Hannifin, Mitsubishi Electric, GalilMC, Omron Industrial Automation, Aerotech, Nanotec, ACS Motion Control, Aerotech, Delta Motion, and Beckhoff. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight to the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The competitive landscape section also includes key development strategies, market share and market ranking analysis of the above mentioned players globally.

Global Motion Control Market Segmentation, by Component

• Actuators & Mechanical Systems

• AC Drives

• Electric Drives

• Motion Controllers

• AC Motors

• Motors

• Sensors and Feedback Devices

• Others

Global Motion Control Market Segmentation, by Application

• Assembly/Disassembly

• Converting

• Inspection/Measuring

• Positioning

• Slicing, Shearing, and Cutting

• Material Handling

• Metal Fabrication

• Packaging

Global Motion Control Market Segmentation, by Industry

• Aerospace and Defense

• Automotive

• Semiconductor and Electronics

• Food and Beverages

• Medical

• Printing and Paper

• Textile

• Oil and Gas

• Others

Global Motion Control Market Geographic Scope

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

• Rest of the World

