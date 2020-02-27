GLOBAL MOSQUITO REPELLANTS MARKET – INDUSTRY TRENDS, DEMAND, GROWTH, ANALYSIS OF TOP KEY PLAYER AND FORECAST TO 2023

Global Mosquito Repellants Market Research Report 2018 renders deep perception of the key regional market status of the Mosquito Repellants Industry on a Global level that primarily aims.

A mosquito Repellants is a substance that are applied on human skin, clothing or other surfaces that prevent mosquitoes from sitting or crawling on that surface. Wide variety of mosquito Repellants are being used to keep the mosquitoes away and prevent mosquito-borne diseases such as malaria, dengue, chikungunya, yellow fever, Zika virus, and others. Popularly used chemical ingredients in the preparation of mosquito Repellants include diethyl carbonate, ethyl hexane diol, N-diethyl-3-methylbenzamide (DEET), and diethyl phthalate.

Global giant consumption is mainly distributed in Asia Pacific, especially in China and India. Asia Pacific holds unshakable status in this field. Asia Pacific takes the revenue market share of 55.55% in 2016, followed by Americas with 26.02% in 2016. Particularly, there is a large demand in USA and Brazil.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is slightly, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Mosquito Repellants will register a 5.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 4740 million by 2023, from US$ 3350 million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Mosquito Repellants market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Coils

Vaporizer

Mats

Aerosols

Creams

Segmentation by application:

General Population

Special Population

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

SC Johnson

Spectrum Brands

Reckitt Benckiser

3M

Zhongshan LANJU

Godrej Household

Avon

Tender Corporation

Dainihon Jochugiku

Nice Group Co., Ltd.

Coleman

Manaksia

Omega Pharma

Sawyer Products

Konda

Cheerwin

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Mosquito Repellants consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Mosquito Repellants market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Mosquito Repellants manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Mosquito Repellants with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Mosquito Repellants submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2018-2023 Global Mosquito Repellants Consumption Market Report

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Mosquito Repellants Consumption 2013-2023

2.1.2 Mosquito Repellants Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Mosquito Repellants Segment by Type

2.2.1 Coils

2.2.2 Vaporizer

2.2.3 Mats

2.2.4 Aerosols

2.2.5 Creams

2.3 Mosquito Repellants Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Mosquito Repellants Consumption Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.2 Global Mosquito Repellants Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.3 Global Mosquito Repellants Sale Price by Type (2013-2018)

2.4 Mosquito Repellants Segment by Application

2.4.1 General Population

2.4.2 Special Population

2.5 Mosquito Repellants Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Mosquito Repellants Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.2 Global Mosquito Repellants Value and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.3 Global Mosquito Repellants Sale Price by Application (2013-2018)

3 Global Mosquito Repellants by Players

3.1 Global Mosquito Repellants Sales Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Mosquito Repellants Sales by Players (2016-2018)

3.1.2 Global Mosquito Repellants Sales Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.2 Global Mosquito Repellants Revenue Market Share by Players

3.2.1 Global Mosquito Repellants Revenue by Players (2016-2018)

3.2.2 Global Mosquito Repellants Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.3 Global Mosquito Repellants Sale Price by Players

3.4 Global Mosquito Repellants Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

3.4.1 Global Mosquito Repellants Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players

3.4.2 Players Mosquito Repellants Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

…..

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Marketing

10.1.2 Indirect Marketing

10.2 Mosquito Repellants Distributors

10.3 Mosquito Repellants Customer

11 Global Mosquito Repellants Market Forecast

11.1 Global Mosquito Repellants Consumption Forecast (2018-2023)

11.2 Global Mosquito Repellants Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Mosquito Repellants Forecast by Regions (2018-2023)

11.2.2 Global Mosquito Repellants Value Forecast by Regions (2018-2023)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

……Continued

