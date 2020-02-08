Global Mosquito Killer Lamps 2019 Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Global Mosquito Killer Lamps Market Research Report 2019” To Its Research Database

As a result of global warming, areas of high temperature on Earth are expanding. Serious tropical diseases such as the malaria, dengue, chikungunya, yellow fever, Zika virus, and others infectious disease is expanding the infected area. In recent years, Zika virus raged in Brazil, Singapore and other places, and had the trend of proliferation. In order to cut off the transmission to prevent and control insect disease effectively, the mosquito killer lamps demand is very large.

Scope of the Report:

Global giant consumption is mainly distributed in Asia Pacific, especially in China and India. Asia Pacific holds unshakable status in this field. China takes the production market share over 48.49% in 2016, followed by North America in 2016.

For mosquito killer lamps, its major substitute threat is mosquito repellant. With the advancement of the urbanization process, the urban population improved and the housing conditions and the family repellant method will gradually transition to the mosquito liquid (Vaporizer and Aerosols). The resulting alternative effect resulted in a drop in the sales of mosquito coils. As a result of global warming, areas of high temperature on Earth are expanding. Serious tropical diseases such as the malaria, dengue, chikungunya, yellow fever, Zika virus, and others infectious disease is expanding the infected area. In recent years, Zika virus raged in Brazil, Singapore and other places, and had the trend of proliferation. In order to cut off the transmission to prevent and control insect disease effectively, the mosquito repellant demand is very large.

According to study, the Global revenue of mosquito Repellants was valued at 3100.77 Million USD in 2016, and is forecast to reach 4741.70 Million USD by the end of 2022, at a CAGR of 7.34 percent from 2016 to 2022.

The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service.

Looking to the future years, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is slightly, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

The global Mosquito Killer Lamps market is valued at 3350 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 9900 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 14.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Mosquito Killer Lamps volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Mosquito Killer Lamps market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The key players covered in this study

Woodstream Corporation

Panchao

Chuangji

INVICTUS International

Armatron International

Greenyellow

Thermacell Repellents

Remaig

TONMAS

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Electronic Mosquito Killer Lamps

Air Suction Mosquito Killer Lamp

Adhesive Mosquito Killer Lamps

Segment by Application

Indoor

Outdoor

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Mosquito Killer Lamps Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Mosquito Killer Lamps

1.2 Mosquito Killer Lamps Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Mosquito Killer Lamps Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Electronic Mosquito Killer Lamps

1.2.3 Air Suction Mosquito Killer Lamp

1.2.4 Adhesive Mosquito Killer Lamps

1.3 Mosquito Killer Lamps Segment by Application

1.3.1 Mosquito Killer Lamps Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Indoor

1.3.3 Outdoor

1.3 Global Mosquito Killer Lamps Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Mosquito Killer Lamps Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Mosquito Killer Lamps Market Size

1.4.1 Global Mosquito Killer Lamps Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Mosquito Killer Lamps Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Mosquito Killer Lamps Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Mosquito Killer Lamps Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Mosquito Killer Lamps Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Mosquito Killer Lamps Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Mosquito Killer Lamps Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Mosquito Killer Lamps Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Mosquito Killer Lamps Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Mosquito Killer Lamps Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

…..

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Mosquito Killer Lamps Business

7.1 Woodstream Corporation

7.1.1 Woodstream Corporation Mosquito Killer Lamps Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Mosquito Killer Lamps Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Woodstream Corporation Mosquito Killer Lamps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Panchao

7.2.1 Panchao Mosquito Killer Lamps Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Mosquito Killer Lamps Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Panchao Mosquito Killer Lamps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Chuangji

7.3.1 Chuangji Mosquito Killer Lamps Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Mosquito Killer Lamps Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Chuangji Mosquito Killer Lamps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 INVICTUS International

7.4.1 INVICTUS International Mosquito Killer Lamps Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Mosquito Killer Lamps Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 INVICTUS International Mosquito Killer Lamps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Armatron International

7.5.1 Armatron International Mosquito Killer Lamps Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Mosquito Killer Lamps Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Armatron International Mosquito Killer Lamps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Greenyellow

7.6.1 Greenyellow Mosquito Killer Lamps Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Mosquito Killer Lamps Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Greenyellow Mosquito Killer Lamps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Thermacell Repellents

7.7.1 Thermacell Repellents Mosquito Killer Lamps Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Mosquito Killer Lamps Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Thermacell Repellents Mosquito Killer Lamps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Remaig

7.8.1 Remaig Mosquito Killer Lamps Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Mosquito Killer Lamps Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Remaig Mosquito Killer Lamps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 TONMAS

7.9.1 TONMAS Mosquito Killer Lamps Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Mosquito Killer Lamps Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 TONMAS Mosquito Killer Lamps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued…...

