Global MOSFET & IGBT Gate Drivers Market| Shares, Trends, Research, Overview and Forecasts 2019-2024

A gate driver is a power amplifier that accepts a low-power input from a controller IC and produces a high-current drive input for the gate of a high-power transistor such as an IGBT or power MOSFET. Gate drivers can be provided either on-chip or as a discrete module. In essence, a gate driver consists of a level shifter in combination with an amplifier.

Scope of the Report:

United States has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in MOSFET & IGBT Gate Drivers market, while the Europe is the second sales volume market for MOSFET & IGBT Gate Drivers in 2017.

In the industry, Infineon Technologies profits most in 2017 and recent years, while ON Semiconductor and STMicroelectronics ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 18.27%, 13.48% and 9.42% in 2017.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.

Nowadays, there are five mainly types of MOSFET & IGBT Gate Drivers, including Single Channel Gate Drivers, Half-bridge Gate Drivers, Full Bridge Gate Drivers, Three Phase Gate Drivers and Others. And Half-bridge Gate Drivers is the main type for MOSFET & IGBT Gate Drivers, and the Half-bridge Gate Drivers reached a sales volume of approximately 232.77 M Unit in 2017, with 41.94% of global sales volume.

MOSFET & IGBT Gate Drivers technology is much mature now, and new enterprises can not surpass existing famous brands on reputation or design in the short term. So, the study group recommends the new entrants need to be considered carefully before enter into this field.

The worldwide market for MOSFET & IGBT Gate Drivers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.2% over the next five years, will reach 1750 million US$ in 2024, from 1290 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the MOSFET & IGBT Gate Drivers in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Infineon Technologies

ON Semiconductor

STMicroelectronics

ROHM Semiconductor

NXP Semiconductors

Texas Instruments

Microchip

Power Integrations, Inc.

Vishay

Broadcom

Analog Devices

IXYS

Toshiba

Renesas

Powerex

