Global Montelukast Sodium Depth Research Report 2019

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Montelukast sodium is a hygroscopic, optically active, and white to off-white powder. Montelukast sodium is freely soluble in ethanol, methanol, and water and practically insoluble in acetonitrile. It is administered orally for prophylaxis and chronic treatment of asthma, exercise-induced bronchoconstriction, and allergic rhinitis.

The major raw material for montelukast sodium is 7-chloroquinaldine, isophthalaldehyde, etc. On the global market, supply of raw materials is relatively full. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of montelukast sodium industry.

We tend to believe this industry is an emerging industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a rapid growth curve. For product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The global Montelukast Sodium market is valued at 190 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 450 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Montelukast Sodium volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Montelukast Sodium market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Morepen Laboratories

Mylan

TAPI

MSN Laboratories

Ultratech India

Aurobindo Pharma

Hetero Labs

Unimark Remedies

Jubilant Cadista

Aamorb Pharmaceuticals

Sudarshan Groups

Ortin Laboratories

Vamsi Labs

Adley Group

Medopharm

Hengyuan Pharmaceutical

Arromax Pharmaceutical Technology

Lihe Wuhan New Chemical Materials

Shanghai Huachu Chemical

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Montelukast Sodium Amorphous

Montelukast Sodium Crystalline

Segment by Application

Tablets

Chewable Tablet

Oral Solution

