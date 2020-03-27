Global Montan Wax Market Study Report 2019

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Montan Wax is derived from lignite which is vegetable matter partly mineralized to a product related to bituminous coal. Its special characteristics make montan wax an important raw material for many branches of industry.

Owing to government restrictions on mining lignite policy, production of Montan Wax Production continued to reduce in recent years.

Clariant accounted for 45.52% of the global Montan Wax production market share in 2016. Followed players, ROMONTA accounted for 27.55%, VOLPKER accounted for 19.38%.

Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in Germany. They have unshakable status in this field. Germany takes the market share of 83.61% in 2016.

The global Montan Wax market is valued at 160 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 58 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of -11.6% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Montan Wax volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Montan Wax market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Clariant

ROMONTA

VOLPKER

Yunan Shangcheng Biotechnology

Yunphos

Brother

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Crude Montan Wax

Refined Montan Wax

Segment by Application

Printing

Rubber & Plastics & Textile Industry

Cosmetic

Polishes

Electrical Appliance Industry

Leather Care

Others

