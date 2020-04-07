In this report, the Global Monosodium Glutamate (MSG) Industry Depth Survey 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Monosodium Glutamate (MSG) Industry Depth Survey 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Monosodium Glutamate (MSG), is sodium salt of the common amino acid glutamic acid. MSG is found in tomatoes, Parmesan cheese, potatoes, mushrooms, and other vegetables and fruits, which is produced in laboratory by the fermentation of some carbohydrate based products like molasses.
First, World MSG capacity has rapidly expanded in recent years. World production and consumption of MSG have also recently increased significantly. The primary worldwide use of MSG is as a flavor enhancer in food. MSG functions as a basic flavor, referred to as umami in Japan. Virtually all MSG is consumed in the production of foods. A negligible amount of MSG is used in animal feeds. The recent rapid increases in world production and consumption of MSG are related to rapid increases in Chinese production and consumption. MSG capacity is largely concentrated in Asia, where feed stocks and labor are abundant and inexpensive and where demand is highest. Asian production accounted for more than 90% of world MSG production now.
Second, many companies have several plants, usually close to aimed consumption market. There are international companies set up factories in China too, such as Ajinomoto.
Third, all manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. These two years, some Chinese manufactures can almost catch up with the world’s leading technology too.
Fourth, the import and export percent of this industry is not high. And many international manufactures expand their business through building factories or investments.
Fifth, company mergers and acquisitions, and inter-companies cooperation have occurred for development and growth. As the downstream consumption usually follows with developed and rapid economic growth areas, the developed areas’ company prefers investing to underdevelopment regions these years.
Sixth, this industry is affected by the economy and policy, so it’s important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders’ prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising environment standards, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of Monosodium Glutamate (MSG) will increase.
Seventh, we tend to believe this industry now is close to mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.
The global Monosodium Glutamate (MSG) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Monosodium Glutamate (MSG) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Monosodium Glutamate (MSG) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Fufeng Group Company
Meihua Biological Technology
Ningxia EPPEN Company
Henan Lotus Gourmet Powder
Shandong Qilu Group Company
Shandong Xinle Bioengineering
Fujian Wuyi MSG Company
Ajinomoto Group Company
Great American Spice Company
McCormick & Company
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Monosodium Glutamate
Salted Monosodium Glutamate
Special Monosodium Glutamate
Segment by Application
food Manufacturing
Catering
Family
