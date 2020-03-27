In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-monoethylene-glycol-meg-market-size-trends-and-forecast-2019



Monoethylene glycol is a colorless, virtually odorless and slightly viscous liquid. It is miscible with water, alcohols, aldehydes and many organic compounds.

Monoethylene glycol (MEG), which is mainly used in polyester industry, has an irreplaceable position in the chemical industry. Also, it can be used in antifreeze and coolants industry, chemical intermediates industry, heat transfer fluids industry and etc.

Raw material of monoethylene glycol is ethylene oxide. Most monoethylene glycol manufacturers also produced raw material by themselves, which may reduce production cost greatly.

The global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) market is valued at 24100 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 31000 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

SABIC

Sinopec

Formosa Plastics Group (FPG)

Shell

EQUATE

Lotte Chemical

Dow

SPDC

CNPC

Reliance Industries

OUCC

INEOS

LyondellBasell

BASF

NIOC

Farsa Chimie

PTT Global Chemical

IndianOil

Indorama Ventures

Sibur

PJSC Kazanorgsintez

Nippon Shokubai

SHAZAND Company

Huntsman

Maruzen Petrochemical

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Fiber Grade

Industrial Grade

Antifreeze Grade

Segment by Application

Polyester Fibre

Polyester Resins

Antifreeze and Coolants

Chemical Intermediates

Others

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-monoethylene-glycol-meg-market-size-trends-and-forecast-2019

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com