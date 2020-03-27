In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-monoethylene-glycol-meg-market-size-trends-and-forecast-2019
Monoethylene glycol is a colorless, virtually odorless and slightly viscous liquid. It is miscible with water, alcohols, aldehydes and many organic compounds.
Monoethylene glycol (MEG), which is mainly used in polyester industry, has an irreplaceable position in the chemical industry. Also, it can be used in antifreeze and coolants industry, chemical intermediates industry, heat transfer fluids industry and etc.
Raw material of monoethylene glycol is ethylene oxide. Most monoethylene glycol manufacturers also produced raw material by themselves, which may reduce production cost greatly.
The global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) market is valued at 24100 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 31000 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
SABIC
Sinopec
Formosa Plastics Group (FPG)
Shell
EQUATE
Lotte Chemical
Dow
SPDC
CNPC
Reliance Industries
OUCC
INEOS
LyondellBasell
BASF
NIOC
Farsa Chimie
PTT Global Chemical
IndianOil
Indorama Ventures
Sibur
PJSC Kazanorgsintez
Nippon Shokubai
SHAZAND Company
Huntsman
Maruzen Petrochemical
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Fiber Grade
Industrial Grade
Antifreeze Grade
Segment by Application
Polyester Fibre
Polyester Resins
Antifreeze and Coolants
Chemical Intermediates
Others
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-monoethylene-glycol-meg-market-size-trends-and-forecast-2019
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Chemical & Material market size, growth rate and forecast to 2025
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Chemical & Material markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Chemical & Material Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Chemical & Material market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Chemical & Material market
- Challenges to market growth for Chemical & Material manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Chemical & Material Industry
About Crystal Market Reports
Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 90 State Street
Suite 700 Albany
New York 12207
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com
Crystal Market Reports supports organisations of all shapes and sizes in 82 countries. Our clients choose us because we not only save them time and money, but we understand that every organisations has its own unique set of challenges.