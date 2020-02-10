Global Monoclonal Mouse Antibody Market Size, Status, Top Players, Trends and Forecast to 2024

New Research Report on “Global Monoclonal Mouse Antibody Market Growth 2019-2024” added by www.MarketResearchNest.com in its database

Competitive analysis includes detailed information of manufacturer's business models, strategies, revenue growth and all the data required that would benefit the person conducting the market research.

Monoclonal Antibodies (IgMs) are antibodies that are made by identical immune cells, cloned from a single parent cell. They are therefore of constant structure and bind to the same foreign markers (called “antigens”). The technology behind the generation of monoclonal antibodies was discovered in 1972 by CÃ©sar Milstein and Georges KÃ¶hler – scientists at the Roche-funded Basel Institute for Immunology – who were later to win the Nobel Prize. Monoclonal antibodies revolutionized biological research and built the basis for the use of therapeutic antibodies in medicine and for the entire biotechnology industry.

For antibody discovery, mice are one of the most important sources. They produce similar antibody isotypes with human, including IgA, IgD, IgE, IgG and IgM. Compared with the subclasses of human antibody isotypes, mice contain only one IgA class and the IgG subclasses are known as IgG1, IgG2a, IgG2b and IgG3. In addition, laboratory mice can induce a good immune response to a great range of antigens, even those highly homological human proteins. Moreover, some treatments that unacceptable for humans can also be aboveboard applied for mice with results which are analogous to that from humans. Therefore, the development of mouse monoclonal antibodies is a common choice for a variety of therapeutics and pathology researches. Up to now, the rapid development of therapeutic antibody in the pharmaceutical industry has enabled the mice to play an important role in both monoclonal antibodies discovery and the pre-clinical assessment.

The key players are Roche, Johnson and Johnson, Merck, Novartis, AbbVie, Amgen, Pfizer, Bayer, Lilly, Bristol-Myers Squibb, GlaxoSmithKline, Biogen, AstraZeneca, Sanofi, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Seattle Genetics and so on.

The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

According to this study, over the next five years the Monoclonal Mouse Antibody market will register a 5.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 9990 million by 2024, from US$ 7330 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Monoclonal Mouse Antibody business, shared in Chapter 3.

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

IgM

IgG

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Therapeutic

Research

Diagnostic

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Roche

Johnson and Johnson

Merck

Novartis

AbbVie

Amgen

Pfizer

Bayer

Lilly

Bristol-Myers Squibb

GlaxoSmithKline

Biogen

AstraZeneca

Sanofi

Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Seattle Genetics

