Global Molluscicides Market: Industry Analysis Outlook By Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast 2016-2022

Description

Molluscicides are essentially pesticides which are used to protect against molluscs – harmful gastropod pests like slugs and snails which feed on various plants and crops. Various chemicals are often employed as Molluscicides – Methaldehyde solutions and metal salts being the most common ones. Acetylcholinesterase inhibitors are also used – however these are considered harmful for humans as well as other animals and birds.

Molluscicides function in the following way – the pesticides are sprayed or contacted onto the plants and are touched or ingested by the slug or snail. The chemicals then manipulate the water balance of the affected organism – reducing healthy body functions and reproductive capacity and often leading to death.

Procure this Market Intelligence Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064018

Market Dynamics

Molluscicides are chemically and characteristically different from other pesticides and insecticides and thus form a separate product market. Unhealthy trends (lack of supporting crops as well as poor soil management) in farming and agricultural practices have led to the increased attack of pests like snails and slugs. Chemical methods have proven to complicate the issues in biological terms and often lead to unwanted pollution and toxicity in other animals. However, there has been a rapid rise in demand for these in recent years, especially in North America and the Asia-Pacific – the fastest developing regions of the world.

Market Segmentation

The market may be segmented by Source (Chemical and Biological), by Type (Metaldehyde, Methiocarb, Metal Salts andAcetylcholinesterase inhibitors) and also by Method of Application (Pellets, Sprays, Snail Baits and Powders).

The Molluscicides market may be broadly divided into two based on type of pesticide used – oxidizing and non-oxidizing. Non – oxidizing Molluscicides are mostly in demand and more popular, as they are more cost efficient. Although they are comparatively expensive in small quantities, non-oxidizing Molluscicides are usually more effective in such small doses. Some of the most commonly used Non- oxidizing Molluscicides available in the market include:

Quanternary and polyquaternary ammonium compounds

Niclosamide

Aromatic hydrocarbons

Endothall as a mono salt

Metals like copper sulfate and their salts

Geographic Analysis

The market is divided on the basis of geography:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

Based on the geography, the market is categorized into three major regions across the globe. The North American market is the strongest of them all, which accounts for the highest market share – amounting to almost one third of the global share. Asia – Pacific region, as well as Europe are not far behind in terms of growth however. North American market is also the fastest growing region amongst the three.

Key Players

Following are the key players in the market:

Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd., Vanguard Corporation, Doff Portland Ltd., Basf Se, W. NeudorffGmbh Kg, Certis Europe B.V., De SangosseSas, Bayer Cropscience Ag, Lonza Group Ag, Marrone Bio Innovations

Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights

Market segments

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Procure this Market Intelligence Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064018

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview