Global Molluscicides Industry Chain Research Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Molluscicides, also known as snail baits and snail pellets, are pesticides against molluscs, which are usually used in agriculture or gardening, in order to control gastropod pests specifically slugs and snails which damage crops or other valued plants by feeding on them.

With the rising crop losses due to slugs and snails farmers are inclined to use molluscicides. Molluscicides cannot be substituted by other insecticides and, therefore, form a separate product market. The market is driven by factors such as increasing cultivation of horticulture crops, sudden influx of snails in new regions, and newly developed rain-fast characteristics of molluscicide products.

Current chemical methods for controlling slugs and snails are mostly based on metaldehyde, ferric phosphate, methiocarb or thiodicarb.

The USA sales of molluscicides are estimated from 22.8 K MT in 2011 to 23.2 K MT in 2015, at present, the USA major manufacturers of molluscicides are Marrone Bio Innovations and AMVAC. But the manufacturers from other regions also sell molluscicides in USA.

Metaldehyde forms the largest market segment with 54.72% of the total molluscicides market share followed by ferric phosphate (25.98 %) and Methiocarb (15.34 %). By application type, molluscicides market has been segmented into field crops, horticultural crops, turf & ornamentals and others.

USA molluscicides consumption market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, molluscicides production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2022 the consumption of molluscicides will reach 25.8 K MT. On product prices, it will fall slightly in the future.

This report focuses on Molluscicides volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Molluscicides market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

