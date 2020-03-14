Global Molecular Spectroscopy Market |By Solution Type, By Application Type, By Industry Type, By Brand And Region Market Size, Share & Forecast 2018-2025

Spectroscopy involves the use of emission, absorption or scattering of Electro-Magnetic Radiation (EMR) by atoms or molecules to study physical processes or study the atoms or molecules quantitatively and qualitatively. The study of absorption of light by molecules is known as Molecular Spectroscopy. Molecular spectroscopy analysis involves measuring the spectrum response of molecules interacting with various frequencies and energy. Due to technological advancements, we can now measure a required few images instead of full images which give redundant information.

Market Dynamics

Some of the major factors driving the growth of the global molecular spectroscopy market are concerns about food safety, advancements in molecular spectroscopy technologies, growth of pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries and use of molecular spectroscopy in environmental screening. The increase in Research & Development funding, global alliances between research institutes and the rising funding for environmental protection in a number of countries are also contributing to the growth of the market. The high cost of the molecular spectroscopy equipment is a hindrance to the growth of the market particularly in Asia Pacific and Rest of the World.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10065024

Market Segmentation

The Global Molecular Spectroscopy Market is segmented on the basis of Technology, Type of product, Application and Geography

Segmentation on the basis of Technology

Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Spectroscopy

Continuous-wave (CW) NMR Spectroscopy

Fourier-transform NMR Spectroscopy (FTS)

Solid-state NMR Spectroscopy (SSNMR)

UV-Visible Spectroscopy

Single-beam UV-Visible Spectroscopy

Dual-beam UV-Visible Spectroscopy

Array-based UV-Visible Spectroscopy

Infrared (IR) Spectroscopy

Mid-wave Infrared Spectroscopy

Short-wave Infrared Spectroscopy

Far-wave Infrared Spectroscopy

Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Spectroscopy holds the majority market share in this segment and is also expected to post the highest growth.

Segmentation on the basis of Type of Product

IR Spectroscopy

Benchtop

Hyphenated

IR Microscopy

Portable & Handheld

Terahertz

Near-infrared Spectroscopy

Scanning

Fourier-transform

Filter

Portable

Colour Measurement Spectroscopy

Raman Spectroscopy

Micro-Raman Spectroscopy

Probe-based Raman Spectroscopy

FT-Raman Spectroscopy

IR Spectroscopy in general and Terahertz spectroscopy specifically is expected to post the highest growth in this segment.

Segmentation on the basis of Application

Pharmaceutical

Biotechnology & Biopharmaceutical

Food & Beverage

Environmental Testing

Academic Research

Other Applications

Pharmaceuticals have the highest market share in this segment. Food & Beverages are expected to have the highest growth.

Segmentation on the basis of Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

North America holds the major market share followed by Europe. North America is also expected to show the highest growth.

Regional/ Geographic Analysis

North America is the dominant player with a huge market share mainly due to increased usage of molecular spectroscopy in the pharmaceutical sector, Increased funding for environmental testing, Rising concerns about food safety and favourable government initiatives and policies. Europe is showing good growth mainly due to factors like growing food safety importance, increase in R&D funding, huge growth of pharmaceutical & biotechnological industries and increasing investment in research.

Key Players

A few of the major players of the Global Molecular Spectroscopy Market are Brukeris, Thermofisher Scientific Inc., Carl Zeiss Spectroscopy GmbH, Cobalt Light Systems Ltd, Kaiser Optical Systems Inc., Avantes, Millipore Corporation, Industrial Test Systems Inc., ABB, Spectral Evolution, Keit Spectrometers, Block Engineering, Galaxy Scientific, Viavi Solutions, StellarNet, Jasco Inc., and Gasera.

Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights

Market segments

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10065024

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage