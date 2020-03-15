Global Molecular Diagnostics Market (US-specific Market Assessment) – Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts: 2018–2024

Molecular diagnostics is the branch of clinical pathology or laboratory medicine that utilizes various molecular biology techniques to diagnose diseases, predict disease course, select treatments, and monitor the effectiveness of therapies. These tests are performed mainly to examine the existence of the disease in blood, tissue, or even in bones. The importance of nucleic acids and other cellular biomarkers in defining the vital cellular process has facilitated medical advancements in the diagnosis of various diseases. Early diagnosis of the disease is one of the key advantages of this technology. The capacity of molecular diagnostics to systematize molecular reactions for the enhancement of the clinical diagnosis has put healthcare in the front line. According to the estimation of the American Cancer Society, around 1,688,780 new cancer cases were diagnosed, and 600,920 people died due to cancer in 2017. According to the study by World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 14 million new cancer cases were diagnosed in 2017 and is expected to grow by about 70% over the next 2 decades. The outbreak of swine flu in Myanmar and India, in 2017, increased the demand for diagnosis in the Asia Pacific region. It is noticed that there is a considerable rise in the number of cases reported in 2017 when compared to 2016. The market for molecular diagnostics is driven by increasing prevalence of infectious and other lifestyle diseases, increasing demand for non-invasive biomarker-based tests, growing adoption of point-of-care testing, and high growth of the market in emerging countries. Increasing number of mergers & acquisitions and growing significance of companion diagnostics are providing opportunities for the market growth. Low awareness about standardization, stringent regulatory approval process, and lack of skilled labors are hampering the market growth.

Market Analysis: The global molecular diagnostics market is estimated to witness a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period 2018–2024. The US occupied a dominant market share, i.e., 32% in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period 2018–2024. The market is analyzed based on four segments – applications, technologies, end-users, and regions. The global molecular diagnostics market is estimated to witness a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period 2018–2024. The US occupied a dominant market share, i.e., 32% in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period 2018–2024. The market is analyzed based on four segments – applications, technologies, end-users, and regions. Regional Analysis:

The regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (ROW). North America is the major shareholder, followed by Europe, in the global molecular diagnostics market with the US contributing to significant market revenue. Increasing incidences of disease and organ transplantation in the US along with increasing funding by government & private players and increased adoption of personalized medicine in clinical practices are few of the factors driving the US molecular diagnostics market growth. Various countries in the Americas region are taking initiatives for the elimination of viral hepatitis, but the major challenge remains in the diagnosis of the disease. This is providing an opportunity for manufacturers to enhance their market presence. The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth rate due to the large patient pool, increasing awareness, and rising healthcare expenditure.