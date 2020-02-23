Global Mold Release Agents for Polyurethane Market , Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025

Global mold release agents for polyurethane market is expected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.
Increasing growth of automobile sector and rising focus on manufacturing light weight and fuel-efficient vehicles has increased the growth of market. On the other hand stringent government regulations and availability of non-stick coatings as an alternative of mold release agents is hampering the growth of market.
The key market players for global mold release agents for polyurethane market are listed below;
Croda International Plc
Maverix Solutions
Chem-Trend L.P
Henkel AG & Co. KGaa
Wacker Chemie AG.
Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.
Daikin Industries, Ltd
Rexco
Grignard Company, LLC
McGee Industries, Inc.
Chukyo Yushi Co., Ltd
Unimatec Co., LTD.
Stoner Molding Solutions
Lord Corporation
Smooth-On, Inc.
Evonik Industries AG
Momentive
Acmos Chemie KG
The market is further segmented into;
Type
Application
End-user
The global mold release agents for polyurethane market is segmented based on type into two notable segments as water based and solvent based. In 2018, water based is expected to dominate the mold release agents for polyurethane market with highest market share and is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.
The global mold release agents for polyurethane market is segmented based on application into seven notable segments; cast elastomers, rigid foam, flexible foam, integral skin foam, high resiliency, visco-elastic foam and spray skin. In 2018, is expected to dominate the mold release agents for polyurethane market with highest market share and is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.
The global mold release agents for polyurethane market is segmented based on end-user into four notable segments; automotive, shoe soles, high load wheels and others. In 2018, shoe soles is expected to dominate the mold release agents for polyurethane market with highest market share and is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.
Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions;
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
Middle East and Africa
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global mold release agents for polyurethane for 2018-2025. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of the web conferencing and unified communication and collaboration (UC&C) and video conferencing, secondary resources and doing in-depth company share analysis of major 10 players in the market.
You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.
Access this Report: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request.php?report_id=12328
About us:
We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports. We will help you in finding the upcoming trends that will entitle you as a leader in the industry. We are here to work with you on your objective which will create an immense opportunity for your organization.
Contact us:
Company Name: Report Ocean
Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India
Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)
Contact Person: Sandeep Singh
URL: www.reportocean.com
Email: [email protected]
A result-oriented proactive professional having more than 5 years of experience in marketing/business development. I am an engaging and effective communicator with a proven track-record of working across different cultures keeping a strong focus on customer-care and B2B relationship building.