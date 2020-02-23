Global Mold Release Agents for Polyurethane Market , Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025

Global mold release agents for polyurethane market is expected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Increasing growth of automobile sector and rising focus on manufacturing light weight and fuel-efficient vehicles has increased the growth of market. On the other hand stringent government regulations and availability of non-stick coatings as an alternative of mold release agents is hampering the growth of market.

The key market players for global mold release agents for polyurethane market are listed below;

Croda International Plc

Maverix Solutions

Chem-Trend L.P

Henkel AG & Co. KGaa

Wacker Chemie AG.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

Daikin Industries, Ltd

Rexco

Grignard Company, LLC

McGee Industries, Inc.

Chukyo Yushi Co., Ltd

Unimatec Co., LTD.

Stoner Molding Solutions

Lord Corporation

Smooth-On, Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Momentive

Acmos Chemie KG

The market is further segmented into;

Type

Application

End-user

The global mold release agents for polyurethane market is segmented based on type into two notable segments as water based and solvent based. In 2018, water based is expected to dominate the mold release agents for polyurethane market with highest market share and is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The global mold release agents for polyurethane market is segmented based on application into seven notable segments; cast elastomers, rigid foam, flexible foam, integral skin foam, high resiliency, visco-elastic foam and spray skin. In 2018, is expected to dominate the mold release agents for polyurethane market with highest market share and is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The global mold release agents for polyurethane market is segmented based on end-user into four notable segments; automotive, shoe soles, high load wheels and others. In 2018, shoe soles is expected to dominate the mold release agents for polyurethane market with highest market share and is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions;

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global mold release agents for polyurethane for 2018-2025. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of the web conferencing and unified communication and collaboration (UC&C) and video conferencing, secondary resources and doing in-depth company share analysis of major 10 players in the market.

You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.

