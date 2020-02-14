Global Moisture Analyzer Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2019-2024)

MarketResearchNest.com presents “Global Moisture Analyzer Market Growth 2019-2024” new Research to its studies database.

A moisture analyzer is a device that’s used to measure moisture content in the products.

North America revenue accounted for the highest market share (30.16%) in 2016, followed by the Europe and China.

At present, the manufactures of Moisture Analyzer are concentrated in China, Europe, Japan, US. China is the largest production area in the world, which occupied about 30.57% in 2016. The following areas are North America and Europe. The global leading players in this market are Sartorius (omnimark), Mettler-Toledo, AMETEK, GE, CEM, Danaher, etc.

The Moisture Analyzer are mainly used by Chemical Industrial and Petroleum, Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Wood, Paper, and Pulp.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the increasing demand of leading-edge, effective products, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. In the next five years, the consumption volume will keep increasing, as well as the consumption value.

Mettler-Toledo

Sartorius (omnimark)

AMETEK

GE

Arizona Instrument

CEM

Danaher

Mitsubishi

Shimadzu

AandD Company

Guanya Electronics

PCE

Endress+Hauser(Spectra)

Kett

MAC Instruments

Precisa

Metrohm

Systech Illinois

Shanghai Ybchemical

Michell Instruments

Boeckel + Co

KAM CONTROLS

KERN

GOW-MAC

SINAR

KYOTO ELECTRONICS

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Desktop

Handheld

In-line

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Pharmaceuticals

Food and Beverage

Wood, Paper and Pulp

Others

Moisture Analyzer Production by Region

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.

