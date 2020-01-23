According to the latest market report published by Persistence Market Research, titled “Global Market Study on Moissanite: North America to Be the Most Lucrative Region and Also To Witness Highest Growth By 2025,” the global moissanite market is estimated to be valued at US$ 26.80 Mn by the end of 2015 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2015 to 2025, to account for US$ 48.84 Mn by 2025.

Moissanite is a lab-created gemstone that is generally perceived as a diamond substitute by consumers. Moissanite is composed of silicon carbide and is created through a thermal process that is patented by Charles & Colvard Ltd., the only manufacturer of moissanite across the globe. Moissanite, a synthetic diamond, has been estimated to account for around 1.6% share of the overall gemstone market by 2015 end.

Request for Report [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/4327

Currently, the global moissanite market across the world is mainly driven by factors, such as resemblance of the product as diamond, rising consumer awareness about the product, and increasing consumer inclination towards luxurious jewelry products. However, factors such as the emergence of new technologies for creating other similar gemstones may restrain the market growth over the forecast period. The global moissanite market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.2 % from 2015 to 2025, to account for US$ 48.84 Mn by 2025.

On the basis of application, the moissanite market has been segmented into rings, earrings, bracelets, and pendants. The rings segment is expected to account for 80.4% share of the global moissanite market by 2015 end, and is expected to register a moderate CAGR of 6.5% in terms of value over the forecast period (2015–2025). There has been a stupendous rise in adoption of moissanite in rings, which are the most preferred products among consumers, who buy them as gifts for their partners or mothers, in turn driving the segment growth in the near future. Earrings segment has been estimated to account for 9.8% value share of the overall market by 2015 end and is expected to register a CAGR of 6.0% in terms of value over the forecast period.

On the basis of region, the moissanite market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. Among these, North America is expected to account for 88.2% value share of the global moissanite market by 2015 end. The market in the region is expected to expand at CAGR of 6.3% in terms of value during the forecast period. Increasing consumer preference for pocket-friendly luxurious jewelry products is expected to fuel the growth of the market in the North America region over the forecast period.

The report provides detailed information about the various trends driving each market segment and offers analysis and insights into the potential of the global moissanite market in specific regions.

Request for Report Table of Content (TOC) @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/4327

Currently, Charles & Colvard, Ltd is the only player operating in the market. Meanwhile, Cree Inc. and Norstel AB are the key raw material suppliers in the global moissanite market.