In this report, the Global Modular Homes Market Development and Forecast Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Modular Homes Market Development and Forecast Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-modular-homes-market-development-and-forecast-report-2019



Modular homes are residences built in a controlled factory environment in sections, or modules, and then transported to the construction site. There, they are installed on permanent foundations and completed by professional installers.

Modular Homes may be used for long-term, temporary or permanent facilities, such as construction camps, schools and classrooms, civilian and military housing, and industrial facilities. Modular Homes are used in remote and rural areas where conventional construction may not be reasonable or possible, for example, the Halley VI accommodation pods used for a BAS Antarctic expedition. Other uses have included churches, health care facilities, sales and retail offices, fast food restaurants and cruise ship construction. They can also be used in areas that have weather concerns, such as hurricanes.

The global Modular Homes market is valued at 42800 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 52100 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Modular Homes volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Modular Homes market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Bouygues Construction

Lendlease Corporation

Laing O’rourke

Seikisui House

Clayton Homes

Champion

Modular Space Corporation

Daiwa House

Cavco Industries, Inc.

Algeco Scotsman

Red Sea Housing

Redman Homes

Fleetwood Australia

Kwikspace Modular Buildings

Horizon North Logistics

Kleusberg GmbH & Co. Kg

KEE Katerra

Pleasant Valley Homes

Alta-Fab Structures

Art’s Way Manufacturing

NRB Inc.

Wernick Group

Westchester Modular Homes

Modscape

Pratt Construction Incorporated

Koma Modular

New Era Homes

Guerdon Enterprises LLC

Hickory Group

Lebanon Valley Homes

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Ranch

Cape Cod

Two-story homes

Cabin/Chalet

Segment by Application

999 sq ft Floor

1000 sq ft – 1499 sq ft Floor

1500 sq ft – 1999 sq ft Floor

2000 sq ft – 2499 sq ft Floor

More than 2500 sq ft Floor

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-modular-homes-market-development-and-forecast-report-2019

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com