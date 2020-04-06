In this report, the Global Modular Homes Market Development and Forecast Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Modular Homes Market Development and Forecast Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Modular homes are residences built in a controlled factory environment in sections, or modules, and then transported to the construction site. There, they are installed on permanent foundations and completed by professional installers.
Modular Homes may be used for long-term, temporary or permanent facilities, such as construction camps, schools and classrooms, civilian and military housing, and industrial facilities. Modular Homes are used in remote and rural areas where conventional construction may not be reasonable or possible, for example, the Halley VI accommodation pods used for a BAS Antarctic expedition. Other uses have included churches, health care facilities, sales and retail offices, fast food restaurants and cruise ship construction. They can also be used in areas that have weather concerns, such as hurricanes.
The global Modular Homes market is valued at 42800 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 52100 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Modular Homes volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Modular Homes market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Bouygues Construction
Lendlease Corporation
Laing O’rourke
Seikisui House
Clayton Homes
Champion
Modular Space Corporation
Daiwa House
Cavco Industries, Inc.
Algeco Scotsman
Red Sea Housing
Redman Homes
Fleetwood Australia
Kwikspace Modular Buildings
Horizon North Logistics
Kleusberg GmbH & Co. Kg
KEE Katerra
Pleasant Valley Homes
Alta-Fab Structures
Art’s Way Manufacturing
NRB Inc.
Wernick Group
Westchester Modular Homes
Modscape
Pratt Construction Incorporated
Koma Modular
New Era Homes
Guerdon Enterprises LLC
Hickory Group
Lebanon Valley Homes
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Ranch
Cape Cod
Two-story homes
Cabin/Chalet
Segment by Application
999 sq ft Floor
1000 sq ft – 1499 sq ft Floor
1500 sq ft – 1999 sq ft Floor
2000 sq ft – 2499 sq ft Floor
More than 2500 sq ft Floor
