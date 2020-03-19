Global Modular Construction Market was valued at USD 108.89 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 181.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2019 to 2026.

What is Modular Construction?

Modular Construction is defined as a process of constructing prefabricated houses or buildings by using same material and designing to the same codes & standards that are used while building a conventional facilities. In the report, the market outlook section mainly encompasses fundamental dynamics of the market which include drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges faced by the industry. Drivers and Restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market.

Growing infrastructure investment & industrialization, rising concern toward work-zone safety, requirement for lower environment impacts along with ease of installation and relocation have been driving the global modular construction market. On the other hand, economic downturn in key regions might act as a restraint for the overall market.

Market Research narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements which interests the client. The “Global Modular Construction Market” is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide a classified data regarding latest trends in the market. This can be of a great use in gaining knowledge about the cutting-edge technologies in the market.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report

Customization of the Report

• In case of any queries or customization requirements please connect with our sales team, who will ensure that your requirements are met.

Global Modular Construction Market Competitive Landscape

The “Global Modular Construction Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players as given below:

• Skanska

• Balfour Beatty PLC

• ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios S.A.

• Red Sea Housing Services

• Dubox

Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight to the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The competitive landscape section also includes key development strategies, market share and market ranking analysis of the above mentioned players globally.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

• Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving both economic as well as non-economic factors

• Provision of market value (USD Billion) data for each segment and sub-segment

• Indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market

• Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region

• Competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled