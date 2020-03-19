Global Modified Wood Market Research Report 2018

In this report, the Global Modified Wood market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Modified Wood market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the global Modified Wood market status and forecast, categorizes the global Modified Wood market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).
Modified wood products are generally more expensive than traditional outdoor woods such as cedar and pressure-treated southern yellow pine (SYP), but less expensive than hardwoods. Manufacturers tout their products aesthetic qualities and eco-friendly attributes as key selling points.
North America ranks the top in terms of production volume of Modified Wood worldwide, it consists of 57.91% of the national market in 2016. Europe comes the second, with 28.87% of the global market. Asia occupies 5.48% of the global Modified Wood market in the same year. All the other regions combined occupies 7.74% of the global Modified Wood market.
Lonza ranks the first in terms of revenue share in global market of Modified Wood, occupies 12.54% of the global market share in 2016; While, Hoover Treated Wood Products, with a market share of 10.71%, comes the second; All the other manufacturers which are not included in the report together consist of approximately 26.30% of the global market in 2016.
The global Modified Wood market is valued at 2200 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 3250 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2018-2025.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Thermory AS
Arbor Wood Co.
Sunset Molding
Lonza
NFP
Hoover Treated Wood Products
Koppers
Foreco
Flameproof Companies
Viance
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Thermally Modified Wood
Chemical Modified Wood
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Interior Applications
Exterior Applications
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Modified Wood are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
