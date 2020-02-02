Global Mobile Phone Insurance Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Mobile Phone Insurance Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 122 pages with table and figures in it.

Mobile Phone Insurance is defined as an insurance product that covers certain insured events arising in relation to mobile phones. This report is focused on insurance products that exclusively have their primary focus to provide coverage against some kind of damage (loss, theft, physical damage, etc.) of mobile phones.

Scope of the Report:

Based on regions, North America and Europe are relatively mature market which are navigating the market. In 2018, total North America Mobile Phone Insurance Market Size is estimated to be 10625 Million USD, growing at a CAGR of 10.43% from 2013 to 2018. Total Europe Mobile Phone Insurance Market Size is estimated to be 6795 Million USD, growing at a CAGR of 11.72% from 2013 to 2018. APAC is expected to be the fastest growing market, especially for the rapid growing China and India market. In 2018, total APAC Mobile Phone Insurance Market Size is estimated to be 4111 Million USD, growing at a CAGR of 20.73% from 2013.

Based on sales channels, in an effort to boost the uptake of mobile phone insurance, wireless carriers and insurance providers have extensively enhanced their insurance offerings with the addition of location tracking, data protection/recovery features and integrated technical support. The success of mobile phone insurance plans has driven several wireless carriers, to invest in the sales of other insurance products through mobile phones and their retail outlets. New insurance models are also beginning to emerge. Device OEMs are beginning to invest in tailored plans to suit the specific requirements of certain regional markets.

The global Mobile Phone Insurance market is valued at 20200 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 34200 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Mobile Phone Insurance.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Mobile Phone Insurance market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Mobile Phone Insurance market by product type and applications/end industries.

Request a sample copy at

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/requestsample/534423

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

AIG

Apple

AXA

Asurion

Assurant

Hollard Group

Chubb (ACE)

SoftBank

Allianz Insurance

AmTrust

Aviva

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Wireless Carrier

Mobile Phone Operators and Retailers

Other Channels

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Physical Damage

Theft and Loss

Others

Browse full table of contents and data tables at

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/Global-Mobile-Phone-Insurance-Market-2019-by-Company-Regions-Type-and-Application-Forecast-to-2024.html

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Mobile Phone Insurance product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Mobile Phone Insurance, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Mobile Phone Insurance in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Mobile Phone Insurance competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Mobile Phone Insurance breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Mobile Phone Insurance market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Mobile Phone Insurance sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Order a Purchase Report Copy at

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/purchase/534423

About Us:

MarketResearchNest.com is the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services on the Web. We offer reports from almost all top publishers and update our collection on daily basis to provide you with instant online access to the world’s most complete and recent database of expert insights on Global industries, organizations, products, and trends.

Contact Us

Mr. Jeet Jain

Sales Manager

[email protected]

+1-240-284-8070(U.S)

+44-20-3290-4151(U.K)

Connect with us: Google+ | LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook