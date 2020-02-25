Global Mobile Phone Antenna Market 2018 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast To 2024

Summary:

Introduction

Global Mobile Phone Antenna Market

Antenna is a device which converts Electrical Energy (Electrical Signal) into Electromagnetic Wave which is transmitted into space. Antenna is a pretty huge topic and it would be difficult to describe every aspects of Antenna in a single page, but this report would try to give some big pictures of various aspects of antenna mainly for cellular application.

At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the mobile phone antenna industry is generally at a more advanced level, the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in the china. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more mature equipment, strong R & D capability, the technical level is in a leading position. But foreign companies’ manufacturing cost is relatively high, compared with china’s companies, the manufacturing cost is disadvantage. As the China’s mobile phone antenna manufacturers production technology continues to improve, their share in the international market is increasing, competitiveness in the international market gradually increase.

Mobile phone antenna industry is a high concentration industry. The illustrious manufacturers are Amphenol, Pulse Electronics, Molex, Skycross, Galtronics and Sunway, their market share is more than 46%.The larger market share is concentrated in the small size manufacturers.

Mobile phone antenna industry is a high technology industry, the important part is the manufacturing equipment and the supply of the upstream material. The most important factor is the downstream demand. The smartphone market will grow even after the quickly development in recent year. What is more, the number of antenna in every phone is in a increase trend in the future, so there is still a booming market of smart phone antenna.

According to this study, over the next five years the Mobile Phone Antenna market will register a 31.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 9830 million by 2024, from US$ 2540 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Mobile Phone Antenna business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Mobile Phone Antenna market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Mobile Phone Antenna value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Stamping Antenna

FPC Antenna

LDS Antenna

LCP Antenna

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Main Antenna

Bluetooth Antenna

WIFI Antenna

GPS Antenna

NFC Antenna

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Amphenol

Pulse

Molex

Skycross

Galtronics

Sunway

Speed

JESONcom

Auden

Deman

Ethertronics

Sky-wave

3gtx

Southstar

Luxshare Precision

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Mobile Phone Antenna consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Mobile Phone Antenna market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Mobile Phone Antenna manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Mobile Phone Antenna with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Mobile Phone Antenna submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Mobile Phone Antenna Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Mobile Phone Antenna Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Mobile Phone Antenna Segment by Type

2.2.1 Stamping Antenna

2.2.2 FPC Antenna

2.2.3 LDS Antenna

2.2.4 LCP Antenna

2.3 Mobile Phone Antenna Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Mobile Phone Antenna Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Mobile Phone Antenna Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global Mobile Phone Antenna Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Mobile Phone Antenna Segment by Application

2.4.1 Main Antenna

2.4.2 Bluetooth Antenna

2.4.3 WIFI Antenna

2.4.4 GPS Antenna

2.4.5 NFC Antenna

2.4.6 Others

2.5 Mobile Phone Antenna Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Mobile Phone Antenna Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Mobile Phone Antenna Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.3 Global Mobile Phone Antenna Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Mobile Phone Antenna by Players

3.1 Global Mobile Phone Antenna Sales Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Mobile Phone Antenna Sales by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Mobile Phone Antenna Sales Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Mobile Phone Antenna Revenue Market Share by Players

3.2.1 Global Mobile Phone Antenna Revenue by Players (2017-2019)

3.2.2 Global Mobile Phone Antenna Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.3 Global Mobile Phone Antenna Sale Price by Players

3.4 Global Mobile Phone Antenna Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

3.4.1 Global Mobile Phone Antenna Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players

3.4.2 Players Mobile Phone Antenna Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Mobile Phone Antenna by Regions

4.1 Mobile Phone Antenna by Regions

4.1.1 Global Mobile Phone Antenna Consumption by Regions

4.1.2 Global Mobile Phone Antenna Value by Regions

4.2 Americas Mobile Phone Antenna Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Mobile Phone Antenna Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Mobile Phone Antenna Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Mobile Phone Antenna Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Mobile Phone Antenna Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Mobile Phone Antenna Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

5.1.2 Americas Mobile Phone Antenna Value by Countries (2014-2019)

5.2 Americas Mobile Phone Antenna Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Mobile Phone Antenna Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

…..

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

List of Tables and Figures

Figure Picture of Mobile Phone Antenna

Table Product Specifications of Mobile Phone Antenna

Figure Mobile Phone Antenna Report Years Considered

Figure Market Research Methodology

Figure Global Mobile Phone Antenna Consumption Growth Rate 2014-2024 (M Units)

Figure Global Mobile Phone Antenna Value Growth Rate 2014-2024 ($ Millions)

