Global Mobile Offshore Drilling Units Market – Global Industry Analysis By Development, Size, Share And Demand Forecast From 2016 to 2022

Mobile Offshore drilling units are basically the facilities, which are used to drill down the earth in search of oil. Once the geographical predictions show the where abouts of oil beneath the earth, we need to drill in to examine these predictions, this is where mobile offshore drilling units come into picture. All the facilities which are involved in drilling and exploration activities can be categorized as mobile offshore drilling units. The various facilities are drilling vessels, semisubmersibles, submersibles, jack-ups etc. These MODU’s drill the ocean bed until they find oil, and once the well is found it seals the well bore using plugs.

Market Dynamics:

The market for Mobile Offshore drilling units looks to increase gradually in the coming future. The Mobile Offshore drilling units market is expected to grow at impressive CAGR

This growth rate can be attributed to the growing demand for crude oil, keeping in mind the ageing oil reserves. The demand of oil is also expected to rise from 88 million barrels to 99 million barrels in the coming 25 years, this factor is also expected to increase the demand of Mobile Offshore drilling units with advanced technology. While factors like falling crude oil prices in the global market is also expected to impact the Mobile Offshore drilling units market in a negative way. The Environmental concerns like sea water contamination also pose a threat to the growth in this segment.

Market Segmentation:

The market for Mobile Offshore drilling units can be segmented based on the Product type, Industry application. On the basis of Product type, the Mobile Offshore drilling units market can be segmented into Jack-up, Semi-submersible, Drillship and others. On the basis of Industry Applications, the Mobile Offshore drilling units market can be segmented Oil and gas Industry, Research applications and others.

Geography:

The market for Lithium based on geographies can be categorized into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa. The highest market for Mobile Offshore drilling units is considered to be the North American region, this can be attributed to the increasing demand for oil in this region. This is followed by Europe, this is also attributed to the demand for oil in the region.

Key Players:

The Key players in the Printing Ink industry are Keppel, Sembcorp Marine, DSME, SHI, HHI, CIMC Raffles, CMHI, CSIC Dalian, COSCO

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

