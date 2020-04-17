In this report, the Global Mobile NAND Flash Industry Depth Survey Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Mobile NAND Flash Industry Depth Survey Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

NAND flash memory is a type of nonvolatile storage technology that does not require power to retain data. An important goal of NAND flash development has been to reduce the cost per bit and to increase maximum chip capacity so that flash memory can compete with magnetic storage devices, such as hard disks.

Compared to RAM + NOR, NAND based MCP solutions provide non-volatile storage of data. This means, unlike in the past when DRAM memory was used, NAND memory retains data even when the power is off — making it ideal as storage for portable devices. Similarly, POP and high-density embedded storage chips reduce the number of chips employed in a mobile device, thereby saving space and simplifying the design.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Intel

Micron Technology

Samsung

SK Hynix

SanDisk

Toshiba

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Vertically Stacking

Photolithography

Segment by Application

Smartphones

Tablets

Audio Players

Digital Still Cameras (DSCs)

