Global Mobile Health Market to reach USD 249.3 billion by 2025.Global Mobile Health Market valued approximately USD 24.7 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 33.5 % over the forecast period 2018-2025. Supportive regulatory impositions specific to feasibility and quality of mobile-based medical devices along with the rising awareness has had a positive impact on the market. Additionally, growing focus on patient-centric healthcare services is considered as a key trend for the mobile health market globally.

Key driving factors for the mobile health market are growing use of smartphones and tablets along with the growing focus on personalized medicines. According to the Consumer Technology Association’s in June 2018, the association has conducted a study on consumer technology ownership. The study reveals that smartphone penetration stood about 87% of homes in the United States. Similarly, as per the report published by the Wireless Smartphone Strategies (WSS) Services, smartphone penetration rate of population rate reached to 44% in 2017 from 39% in 2016 globally. As mobile devices offer various advantages for healthcare professionals to support improved patient outcomes and better clinical decision-making. Furthermore, increasing demand of point of care treatment and diagnosis is expected to create lucrative growth prospects for the market. However, data security and privacy concerns are expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

On the basis of segmentation, the mobile health market is segmented into devices, services and application. The device segment is classified into blood glucose meters, pulse oximetry, BP monitors, apnea and sleep monitors, neurological monitoring devices, wearable fitness sensor device & heart rate meters and others. The service segment is bifurcated into monitoring services, diagnosis services, prevention, treatment, wellness and healthcare system strengthening solutions and monitoring services of which monitoring services is anticipated to grow at a high CAGR owing to the growing need for management of chronic diseases along with post-acute care management. The application segment is classified into cardiovascular diseases, respiratory diseases, diabetes, neurological diseases and others.

The regional analysis of Global Mobile Health Market is considered for the key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America. Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest growing region in terms of market share headed by Japan, China and others. The growth of Asia-Pacific region is witnessed owing to the high penetration of mobile healthcare platforms coupled with rising prevalence of chronic diseases.

The market players include-

Medtronic Inc

Cardionet Inc

Ihealth Lab Inc

Philips Healthcare

BioTelemetry Inc.

LifeWatch AG

OMRON Corporation

Apple Inc

Qualcomm

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Device:

Blood glucose meters

Pulse oximetry

Apnea and sleep monitors

BP monitors

Neurological monitoring devices

Wearable fitness sensor device & heart rate meters

Others

By Services:

Monitoring services

Wellness and healthcare system strengthening solutions

Diagnosis services

Treatment

Prevention

By Application:

Cardiovascular diseases

Diabetes,

Neurological diseases

Respiratory diseases

Others

By Regions:

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

Europe

o UK

o Germany

o ROE

Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o ROAPEC

LAMEA

o Brazil

o Mexico

ROW

o Middle East & Africa

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Mobile Health Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

