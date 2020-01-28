Global Mobile Gaming Market 2019 Key Players: Gameloft, Electronic Arts Inc, Tencent, Activision Blizzard Inc., Rovio.

Executive Summary
In 2018, the global Mobile Gaming market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Mobile Gaming status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Mobile Gaming development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Gameloft
Electronic Arts Inc
Tencent
Activision Blizzard Inc.
Rovio
Supercell Oy
DeNa
Disney Interactive
Nintendo
Blizzard
Ubisoft
Kobojo
Glu Mobile
Wooga GmbH
GREE International
GigaMedia
Sony Computer Entertainment
Tylted
Storm8
Blockdot
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Action/Adventure
Strategy & Brain
Casino
Sport and Role Playing Games
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Android
iOS
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Mobile Gaming status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Mobile Gaming development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Mobile Gaming are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Mobile Gaming Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Action/Adventure
1.4.3 Strategy & Brain
1.4.4 Casino
1.4.5 Sport and Role Playing Games
1.4.6 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Mobile Gaming Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Android
1.5.3 iOS
1.5.4 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Mobile Gaming Market Size
2.2 Mobile Gaming Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Mobile Gaming Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Mobile Gaming Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Mobile Gaming Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Mobile Gaming Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Mobile Gaming Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Mobile Gaming Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Mobile Gaming Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Mobile Gaming Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Mobile Gaming Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Mobile Gaming Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Mobile Gaming Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Gameloft
12.1.1 Gameloft Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Mobile Gaming Introduction
12.1.4 Gameloft Revenue in Mobile Gaming Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Gameloft Recent Development
12.2 Electronic Arts Inc
12.2.1 Electronic Arts Inc Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Mobile Gaming Introduction
12.2.4 Electronic Arts Inc Revenue in Mobile Gaming Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Electronic Arts Inc Recent Development
12.3 Tencent
12.3.1 Tencent Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Mobile Gaming Introduction
12.3.4 Tencent Revenue in Mobile Gaming Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Tencent Recent Development
12.4 Activision Blizzard Inc.
12.4.1 Activision Blizzard Inc. Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Mobile Gaming Introduction
12.4.4 Activision Blizzard Inc. Revenue in Mobile Gaming Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Activision Blizzard Inc. Recent Development
12.5 Rovio
12.5.1 Rovio Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Mobile Gaming Introduction
12.5.4 Rovio Revenue in Mobile Gaming Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Rovio Recent Development
12.6 Supercell Oy
12.6.1 Supercell Oy Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Mobile Gaming Introduction
12.6.4 Supercell Oy Revenue in Mobile Gaming Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Supercell Oy Recent Development
12.7 DeNa
12.7.1 DeNa Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Mobile Gaming Introduction
12.7.4 DeNa Revenue in Mobile Gaming Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 DeNa Recent Development
12.8 Disney Interactive
12.8.1 Disney Interactive Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Mobile Gaming Introduction
12.8.4 Disney Interactive Revenue in Mobile Gaming Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Disney Interactive Recent Development
12.9 Nintendo
12.9.1 Nintendo Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Mobile Gaming Introduction
12.9.4 Nintendo Revenue in Mobile Gaming Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Nintendo Recent Development
12.10 Blizzard
12.10.1 Blizzard Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Mobile Gaming Introduction
12.10.4 Blizzard Revenue in Mobile Gaming Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Blizzard Recent Development
12.11 Ubisoft
12.12 Kobojo
12.13 Glu Mobile
12.14 Wooga GmbH
12.15 GREE International
12.16 GigaMedia
12.17 Sony Computer Entertainment
12.18 Tylted
12.19 Storm8
12.20 Blockdot
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Continuous…
