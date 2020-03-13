Global Mobile Event App Software Market |By Solution Type, By Application Type, By Industry Type, By Brand And Region Market Size, Share & Forecast 2018–2025

Global Mobile Event App Software Market to reach USD XX billion by 2025. Global Mobile Event App Software Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Mobile Event App Software Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. Mobile event app software lets event planners create a custom mobile app for an event without complicated coding. These apps allow the creation of branded mobile applications with the information attendees need which includes schedules, maps, attendee information, exhibitor information, speaker bios, and more.

Surging number of Entertainment and Music events in both the developed and developing countries, rising adoption and utility of smartphones are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, it act as a platform for event information’s which includes schedules, maps, location & availability of tickets is the factors that likely to create numerous opportunity in the near future. However, safety & security concern and high maintenance cost are the factors that limiting the market growth of Mobile Event App Software during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of Global Mobile Event App Software Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to rising adoption of smartphones and rising advancements in Mobile Event App Software across the region. Further, Europe is estimated to grow at stable growth rate in the global mobile event app software marker over the upcoming years. North America is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate/CAGR during the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to technological innovations in mobile event app software in the region.

The major market player included in this report are:

• Cvent

• Attendify

• SpotMe

• EventMobi

• Certain

• Guidebook

• Eventory

• Yapp

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

On-Premises

Cloud-Based

By Application:

Large Enterprises

SMEs

By Regions:

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

Europe

o UK

o Germany

Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

