Mobile device management (MDM) is used for the administration of mobile devices, such as smartphones, tablet computers, laptops and desktop computers. MDM is usually implemented with the use of a third party product that has management features for particular vendors of mobile devices. MDM primarily deals with corporate data segregation, securing emails, securing corporate documents on devices, enforcing corporate policies, integrating and managing mobile devices including laptops and handhelds of various categories.
Growing consumer electronics, increasing the comfort level of companies with cloud-based services and increasing usage of smart phones & tablets are some of the key factors propelling the market growth.
Try Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4038278-global-mobile-device-management-mdm-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
This report focuses on the global Mobile Device Management (MDM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Mobile Device Management (MDM) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Microsoft
IBM
Cisco Systems
CA Technologies
Telstra
Airwatch
Apple
Citrix Systems
RIM Holdings
Symantec
Mobile Iron
SOTI
Absolute Software
SAP
2X Parallels
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud
On-Premises
Market segment by Application, split into
Government and Public Sector
Transportation and Logistics
Retail and Consumer Goods
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
IT and Telecommunication
Healthcare
Education
Manufacturing and Automotive
Media and Entertainment
Others
https://marketersmedia.com/global-mobile-device-management-mdm-market-2019-industry-analysis-size-share-strategies-and-forecast-to-2025/519445
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Mobile Device Management (MDM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Mobile Device Management (MDM) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
For Detailed Reading Please visit WiseGuy Reports @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4038278-global-mobile-device-management-mdm-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Some Major Points from Table of content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Mobile Device Management (MDM) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Cloud
1.4.3 On-Premises
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Mobile Device Management (MDM) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Government and Public Sector
1.5.3 Transportation and Logistics
1.5.4 Retail and Consumer Goods
1.5.5 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
1.5.6 IT and Telecommunication
1.5.7 Healthcare
1.5.8 Education
1.5.9 Manufacturing and Automotive
1.5.10 Media and Entertainment
1.5.11 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Mobile Device Management (MDM) Market Size
2.2 Mobile Device Management (MDM) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Mobile Device Management (MDM) Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Mobile Device Management (MDM) Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Microsoft
12.1.1 Microsoft Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Mobile Device Management (MDM) Introduction
12.1.4 Microsoft Revenue in Mobile Device Management (MDM) Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Microsoft Recent Development
12.2 IBM
12.2.1 IBM Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Mobile Device Management (MDM) Introduction
12.2.4 IBM Revenue in Mobile Device Management (MDM) Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 IBM Recent Development
12.3 Cisco Systems
12.3.1 Cisco Systems Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Mobile Device Management (MDM) Introduction
12.3.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in Mobile Device Management (MDM) Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development
12.4 CA Technologies
12.4.1 CA Technologies Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Mobile Device Management (MDM) Introduction
12.4.4 CA Technologies Revenue in Mobile Device Management (MDM) Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 CA Technologies Recent Development
12.5 Telstra
12.5.1 Telstra Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Mobile Device Management (MDM) Introduction
12.5.4 Telstra Revenue in Mobile Device Management (MDM) Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Telstra Recent Development
12.6 Airwatch
12.6.1 Airwatch Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Mobile Device Management (MDM) Introduction
12.6.4 Airwatch Revenue in Mobile Device Management (MDM) Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Airwatch Recent Development
12.7 Apple
12.7.1 Apple Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Mobile Device Management (MDM) Introduction
12.7.4 Apple Revenue in Mobile Device Management (MDM) Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Apple Recent Development
12.8 Citrix Systems
12.8.1 Citrix Systems Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Mobile Device Management (MDM) Introduction
12.8.4 Citrix Systems Revenue in Mobile Device Management (MDM) Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Citrix Systems Recent Development
12.9 RIM Holdings
12.9.1 RIM Holdings Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Mobile Device Management (MDM) Introduction
12.9.4 RIM Holdings Revenue in Mobile Device Management (MDM) Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 RIM Holdings Recent Development
12.10 Symantec
12.10.1 Symantec Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Mobile Device Management (MDM) Introduction
12.10.4 Symantec Revenue in Mobile Device Management (MDM) Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Symantec Recent Development
12.11 Mobile Iron
12.12 SOTI
12.13 Absolute Software
12.14 SAP
12.15 2X Parallels
Continued….
For more information or any query mail at [email protected]
About Us
Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.
Contact Us:
Norah Trent
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
Follow on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wise-guy-research-consultants-pvt-ltd-?trk=biz-companies-cym
Contact Info:
Name: Norah Trent
Email: Send Email
Organization: WISEGUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
Address: Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers, Pune – 411028, Maharashtra, India
Phone: 8411985042
Website: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4038278-global-mobile-device-management-mdm-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025