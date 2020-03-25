Global Mobile Data Protection Market 2019 Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2025

Global Mobile Data Protection Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025
Over the years, the data protection providers were having upper hand in the market as the employee-owned mobile devices were restricted among companies.
The technological developments such as next-generation firewalls and advanced anti-malware to protect organizations from cyber-attacks, breaches, and data loss have facilitated businesses with superior data protection solutions.
In 2018, the global Mobile Data Protection market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Mobile Data Protection status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Mobile Data Protection development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Microsoft
CISCO Systems
Intel
Sophos
Check Point Software Technologies
Dell
Symantec
EMC
Hewlett-Packard
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Action Data Protection (MDP) Market
Prevention Of Data Leakage (DLP) Market
Mobile Device Management (MDM) Market
Market segment by Application, split into
Financial Services
Medical
Retail
Media
Government
Communication
Public Utilities
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Mobile Data Protection status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Mobile Data Protection development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Mobile Data Protection are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
