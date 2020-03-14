Global Mobile Augmented Reality Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022

In this report, the Global Mobile Augmented Reality market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Mobile Augmented Reality market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Mobile Augmented Reality market, analyzes and researches the Mobile Augmented Reality development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

Aireal

Alibaba

Apple

Augment

Avametric

Baidu

Blippar

Catchoom Technologies

CN2 Tech

Google

TDK (InvenSense)

iQagent

Kudan

Matterport

ModiFace

Mollejuo

MoodMe

Occipital

pmdtechnologies

Qualcomm

QuiverVision

ReFlekt

Scope AR

Snap

Tencent

VividWorks

Vuforia/PTC

Wikitude

Zappar

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, Mobile Augmented Reality can be split into

Algorithms for Image Processing

Three-Dimensional Object Recognition

Simultaneous Localization and Mapping

Three-Dimensional Imaging Technologies

Camera Module

Interactive Dynamic Video

Market segment by Application, Mobile Augmented Reality can be split into

Social Media

Gaming and Entertainment

Mapping and Indoor Navigation

Visual Search

Toys

E-Commerce

Enterprise Use Cases

