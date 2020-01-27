Global Mobile Apps for DNA Sequencing Market Current Scenario and Forecast by 2017 – 2025

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Mobile Apps for DNA Sequencing: Global Markets” to its huge collection of research reports.

The global market for mobile applications for DNA sequencing reached $28.8 billion in 2017. The market should reach $248.3 billion by 2022, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 53.8% during 2017-2022.

Report Includes:

An in-depth analysis of the mobile applications of DNA sequencing, which is a developing personalized healthcare technique with enormous market potential.

Analyses of market trends, with data from 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

A look at the current and future expectations regarding the cost of individual DNA mapping procedures

Quantification of the DNA sequencing markets by product type, indication, and geography

Insight into developers of apps, and how DNA mapping and apps combine to produce modern ways of recording information

Comprehensive discussion covering DNA sequencing technologies, market applications, industry structure, and important clinical sequencing initiatives

Patent analysis

Company profiles of major players in the DNA sequencing sector, including 23andMe, Helix, Illumina, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Roche

Report Scope

This report is a comprehensive business tool, designed to provide an in-depth look at mobile applications of DNA sequencing. The geographical scope of the report is global, with a special emphasis on individual regions. The report describes the industry, its relationship to the healthcare sector and its participants and trends for the future.

Areas discussed include current funding being provided by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in the U.S. and the National Health Service (NHS) in the U.K., which are at the forefront of this developing market. Funding worldwide is discussed in this report, together with the thought processes behind applying precision medicine to healthcare services.

Clinical trials are discussed in the report, together with developing technologies, software and cloud data storage, which are driving the translational science market for future precision medicine healthcare.

Categories discussed in the report include applications of:

DNA sequencing/mapping.

Genome sequencing/mapping.

Gene sequencing/mapping.

Exome sequencing.

Metagenomics.

Targeted sequencing.

Devices for individual use, which in the main use Android or iOS operating systems, are discussed briefly. While the device market is not specifically part of this report, the developing technology will be used for the future of this market, including:

iPads.

PCs.

The end-use segments discussed in the report are:

Genealogy.

Computational biology/rare diseases.

Considered outside the scope of this report is a detailed study of current mobile device technology, such as Android phones, PCs or tablets, as this report does not concentrate on this side of technological developments.

