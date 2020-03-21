Global Mobile Anti-Malware Market Size, Status, Growth Opportunity, Leading player, Demand, Analysis, Application, and Future Forecast 2019-2025

The mobile anti-malware market is concerned with the prevention, detection, and mitigation of sophisticated threats such as zero-day vulnerabililties and other advanced threats.

The main drivers of the mobile anti-malware market include a rise in the number of sophasticated malware attacks on the smartphones and increased BYOD adoption among the organizations.

In 2018, the global Mobile Anti-Malware market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Mobile Anti-Malware status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Mobile Anti-Malware development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Symantec

Sophos

Mcafee

Avast Software

Avg Technologies

Malwarebytes

Bitdefender

Lookout

Kaspersky Lab

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Android OS

Apple OS

Window OS

Blackberry OS

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Financial Services

Medical

Retail

Media

Government

Communication

Public Utilities

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

