Global Minoxidil Market Value is expected to reach 1230 million US$ by 2025 with growing at a CAGR of 4.6% during 2019-2025

Minoxidil is an antihypertensive vasodilator medication. It also slows hair loss and promotes hair regrowth in some people. It is available as a generic medication and over the counter for the treatment of androgenic alopecia, a form of hair loss, in men and women. This report studies the minoxidil in hair loss market.

The global average price of Minoxidil is in the decreasing trend, from 10.97 USD/Unit in 2012 to 10.90 USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Minoxidil includes 2% Minoxidil and 5% Minoxidil, and the proportion of 5% Minoxidil in 2016 is about 70%.

Minoxidil is widely used for males and females. The most proportion of Minoxidil is used for males, and the proportion in 2016 is 71%.

USA is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 41% in 2016. Following USA, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 24%.

Market competition is not intense. JandJ, Taisho Pharma, Costco Wholesale, Wal-Mart, PandG, etc. are the leaders of the industry, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The global Minoxidil market is valued at 860 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1230 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Minoxidil volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Minoxidil market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

JandJ

Taisho Pharma

Costco Wholesale

Wal-Mart

PandG

Zhejiang Wansheng Pharma

Sichuan Medco Huakang Pharma

Zhendong Anter

DrFormulas

Renata

R.PFLEGER

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

2% Minoxidil

5% Minoxidil

Segment by Application

Males

Females

The research report provides in-depth analysis on:

The estimated growth rate along with size and share of the Minoxidil Market during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. The prime factors expected to drive the Minoxidil Market for the estimated period.

The major market leaders and what has been their business winning strategy for success so far.

Significant trends shaping the growth prospects of the Minoxidil Market.

Key Minoxidil market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

