Global Mining Explosives Market Research Report 2018

In this report, the Global Mining Explosives market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Mining Explosives market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Mining Explosives market status and forecast, categorizes the global Mining Explosives market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Industrial explosives are high hazard blasting explosives primarily used in the mining and construction industry. Among them, mining explosive occupies the largest market share, and it can be widely used in coal mining, quarrying mining, nonmetal mining and metal mining. Coal mining is the most important application area of mining explosive.

Mining explosives, most based on ammonium nitrate and in the form of bulk or packaged types, are widely used in mines, quarrying and nonmetal mining as well as metal mining. Many coal mines use explosives to loosen the rock and coal. In surface mining, holes are drilled through the overburden, loaded with explosives, and discharged, shattering the rock in the overburden. In one underground mining method, the coal is blasted off the bed without any undercutting to help break it down. Actually, coal mine is the largest consumer of mining explosives, which held 74.72% market share globally in 2016.

Orica is the largest manufacturer of mining explosives. With manufacture facilities located in the important mining regions, the company has become a key player and has footprints in many countries.

The global Mining Explosives market is valued at 13900 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 16800 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.4% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Orica

MAXAM

AEL

IPL (Dyno Nobel)

ENAEX

Sasol

Yunnan Civil Explosive

Solar Explosives

Gezhouba Explosive

EPC Groupe

Anhui Jiangnan

Poly Permanent Union Holding Group

Nanling Civil Explosive

BME Mining

NOF Corporation

IDEAL

Sichuan Yahua

AUSTIN

Kailong Chemical

Leiming Kehua

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Ammonium Nitrate Explosives (Powder)

ANFO

Emulsion Explosive

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Coal Mining

Quarrying and Nonmetal Mining

Metal Mining

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Mining Explosives capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Mining Explosives manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Mining Explosives are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Mining Explosives Manufacturers

Mining Explosives Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Mining Explosives Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

