Global Miniature Injection Molding Machine Market Growth Analysis By Size, Share, News, Demand, Opportunity During 2018–2025

Global Miniature Injection Molding Machine Market to reach USD XX billion by 2025. Global Miniature Injection Molding Machine Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Miniature Injection Molding Machine Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. Miniature injection molding machines perform the injection molding process, which is generally used to manufacture plastic parts; however, they can also be employed to manufacture products or parts made of various other materials apart from plastic. The injection molding process can be employed to manufacture a wide variety of parts or products, which might vary greatly in their structures, dimensions, and end-use applications. The injection molding machine melts the material to be injected into the shaping mold, where the molten material cools off and solidifies, taking the shape of the desired component. Enhancement in injection molding technology and growing demand from end-user industries are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, rapid industrialization in developing economies is the factors that likely to create numerous opportunity in the near future. However, high cost of machine is one of the major factors that limiting the market growth of Miniature Injection Molding Machine during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of Global Miniature Injection Molding Machine Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to rapidly growing end-user industries such as healthcare, automotive, packaging etc. in the region. Further, Europe is estimated to grow at stable rate in the global Miniature Injection Molding Machine market over the upcoming years. North America is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate/CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025. These region is mainly driven by growing automotive industries in the region.

The major market player included in this report are:

• Haitian International Holdings Limited

• Chen Hsong Holdings Limited

• Sumitomo Heavy Industries

• Milacron Holdings Corporation

• Engel Austria GmbH

• Nissei Plastic Industrial Co. Ltd.

• Arburg GmbH & Co. KG

• Husky Injection Molding Systems Ltd.

• Dongshin Hydraulic Co. Ltd.

• The Japan Steel Works Ltd.

• KraussMaffei Group GmbH

• Negri Bossi S.P.A.

• L.K. Group

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Hydraulic

All-Electric

Hybrid

By Application:

Automotive

Consumer Goods

Packaging

Healthcare

Electrical & Electronics

By Regions:

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

Europe

o UK

o Germany

Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

