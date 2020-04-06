In this report, the Global Military Propellants and Explosives Regional Outlook 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Military Propellants and Explosives Regional Outlook 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the Military Propellants and Explosives market, the report mainly covers:Military Propellants and Military Explosives.

In global market, the sale of Military Propellants and Explosives increases from 150797 MT in 2013 to 178778 MT in 2017, at a CAGR of 4.04% .In 2017, the global Military Propellants and Explosives market is led by USA, capturing about 26.57% of global Military Propellants and Explosives production. Europe is the second-largest region-wise market with 22.74% of production share.

At present, the major manufacturers of Military Propellants and Explosives are Explosia, Pakistan Ordnance Factories, Australian Munitions, Eurenco, General Dynamics, MAXAM Corp, Rheinmetall Defence, etc. General Dynamics is the world leader, holding 17.77% production market share in 2017.

The global Military Propellants and Explosives market is valued at 23100 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 36300 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Military Propellants and Explosives volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Military Propellants and Explosives market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Explosia

Pakistan Ordnance Factories

Australian Munitions

Eurenco

General Dynamics

MAXAM Corp

Rheinmetall Defence

Olin

Forcit

Solar Group

Serbian defence industrial facilities

NITRO-CHEM

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Military Propellants

Military Explosives

Segment by Application

Aerospace

Defense

