Global Military Antennas Market Expected to Witness Rapid Expansion by the End of 2025

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Global Market Study on Military Antennas: Incorporation of the Internet of Things (IoT) in Military Operations to Fuel Revenue Growth” to its huge collection of research reports.

This study on the military antennas market considers 2017 as the base year with market values estimated for 2018 and a forecast developed for the duration from 2018 to 2028. The Compound Average Growth Rate (CAGR), in terms of both value and volume, has represented from 2018 to 2028. The military antennas market study covers various perspectives of the market, including market dynamics, value chain, pricing analysis, competition analysis, regional and segmental growth comparison and macro-economic and industry growth analysis, along with segment-level projections in a comprehensive manner.

As per the findings of the military antennas market study and perspectives of industry participants, the global military antennas market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% between 2018 and 2028 in terms of value. The growing production of military antennas, owing to the mounting demand from various application such as electronic warfare, surveillance and telemetry are some of the factors fuelling the growth of the military antennas market.

This PMR report on military antennas carefully analyses the market at a global and regional level through market segmentation on the basis of key parameters such as frequency band, platform and application. The primary objective of this report is to offer key insights on market updates, competition positioning, current trends, market potential, growth rate and other relevant information and statistics in a suitable manner to the readers or various stakeholders in the military antennas market.

Each section of the report has been structured to facilitate the reader to develop a thorough understanding of the military antennas market. This military antennas market report begins with market definitions, which are followed by the market background, market dynamics and market analysis by key segments, regional analysis and competition landscape. Each section covers a qualitative and quantitative assessment of the military antennas market on the basis of facts, historical developments and key opinions collected from industry participants through dedicated interviews with the key stakeholders in the market.

As previously discussed, the military antennas market has been split into four segments. These segments, on the basis of frequency band, platform, application and region, have been analysed on the basis of Basis Point Share (BPS) to understand each individual segments relative contribution to the military antennas market growth. This detailed level of information is important for the identification of various key trends being witnessed in the military antennas market.

Another crucial feature included in PMRs comprehensive report on the military antennas market is the analysis of all key segments in the military antennas market and regional adoption, along with the revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market; however, the absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve in the military antennas market.

In the final section of the military antennas report, a competitive landscape of the military antennas market has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view, categorised on the basis of providers present in the value chain, their presence in the military antennas market and key differentiating factors and strategies. The primary category of providers covered in the report are the manufacturers and end-users of military antennas. In addition to this, the section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of the key providers specific to a market segment in the value chain of the military antennas market.

Detailed profiles of providers of military antennas have also been included under the scope of the military antennas market report to evaluate their long- and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments. Examples of some of the key competitors covered in the report include Harris, Cobham, Rohde & Schwarz, Mobile Mark, Inc., Antenna Products, MTI Wireless Edge, Hascall-Denke, Alaris Holdings Limited, AvL Technologies Inc., Comrod Communication AS, Eylex Pty Ltd, Antcom Corporation, Southwest Antennas and Amphenol Corporation, among others.

