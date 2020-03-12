Global Middle East and Africa Nutritional Supplement Market – Global Industry Analysis By Development, Size, Share And Demand Forecast From 2018 to 2023

Kenneth Research examined the statistical and analytical approach that is required for the growth of Middle East and Africa Nutritional Supplement Market between the years 2018 and 2023. The key industrial insights provided in the report gives a better idea about the market overview to the readers regarding the existing scenario in the market. In addition, the report includes detailed discussion on current and future market trends that are associated with the growth of the market.

The Middle East and Africa Nutritional Supplement Market is likely to obtain substantial incremental $ opportunity between 2018 and 2023 as per the recent market study conducted by Kenneth Research. This Middle East and Africa Nutritional Supplement Market strategic report has been produced emphasizing upon various growth factors contributing towards the growth of this market. This market study speaks about the relation between in-dependent variable such as the market and as well as the dependent variables which include the core macro-economic indicators such as population, GDP, personal disposable income and others. The business intelligence report also covers the challenges which may impact the growth of this market in the long-run. Several prevailing trends have been analysed in this report which have strengthened the growth of the market all across the globe.

The Middle East and Africa nutritional supplements market was worth USD 4.81 Bn in 2017 and is set to increase at a CAGR of 8.13% over the forecasted period. The Middle East and Africa is one such region that has a lot of scope for development. At present, it is the smallest market globally, but the developing economies of South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia provide opportunities for growth.

By type of ingredients, the market is segmented Vitamins, Proteins, Amino acids, Enzymes and Botanicals supplements. Botanicals supplements has the highest share in South America in 2018.

By end-user, the market is segmented into Infants and Adults.

By countries, the market is divided into South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia and others (Rest of the Middle East and Africa).

Key growth factors

The growth in supplement sales in the Middle East & African market is due to increased consumer awareness of health supplements, older population, and access to digital technology. Additionally, health-conscious celebrities are helping in popularizing dietary supplements.

Threats and key players

High prices of the products, lack of awareness among people about the dosage of nutrition supplements and unstable economy are some of the challenges of this market.

The key players operating in the Middle East and Africa nutritional supplement market are Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill Inc., DSM and Du Pont and Herbex.

What’s covered in the report?

Overview of The Middle East and Africa Nutritional Supplement Market Market drivers, challenges, in The Middle East and Africa Nutritional Supplement Market Market trends in The Middle East and Africa Nutritional Supplement Market Historical, current and forecasted market size data for The Middle East and Africa market segmentation based on type of ingredients (Vitamins, Proteins, Amino acids, Enzymes and Botanicals) – by revenue Historical, current and forecasted market size data for The Middle East and Africa market segmentation based on End-user (Infants and Adults) – by revenue Historical, current and forecasted market size data of Nutritional Supplements by countries South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia and others (Rest of Middle East and Africa) – by revenue Historical, current and forecasted market size data for country-wise segments – by revenue Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major competitors operating in the Europe market

