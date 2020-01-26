Global Microwave Oven Market Sales, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share Forecast to 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Microwave Oven Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 136 pages with table and figures in it.

Microwave oven is a kitchen appliance that heats and cooks food by exposing it to electromagnetic radiation in the microwave frequency range. This induces polar molecules in the food to rotate and produce thermal energy in a process known as dielectric heating. Microwave ovens heat foods quickly and efficiently because excitation is fairly uniform in the outer 25-38 mm (1-1.5 inches) of a homogeneous, high water content food item; food is more evenly heated throughout than generally occurs in other cooking techniques.

Scope of the Report:

Currently, there are many producing companies in the world. The main market players are Galanz, Midea, Electrolux, Whirlpool, Panasonic, Samsung, Daewoo, BSH Home Appliances,

SHARP, LG, Brandt, GE (Haier), Candy Group, Moulinex, Breville and so on. The production value of Microwave Ovens is about 8000.1 Million USD in 2017.

China is the largest production regions of Microwave Ovens, with a production value market share nearly 48.89% in 2017.

The second place is Europe; following China with the production value market share over 15.14% in 2017. North America is another important production market of Microwave Ovens.

Microwave Ovens used in Household and Commercial places. Report data showed that 68.69% of the Microwave Ovens market demand in Household and 31.31% in Commercial in 2017.

There are three kinds of Commercial Microwave Ovens, which are Under 1 Cu. Ft Type, 1 to 1.9 Cu. Ft Type and Over 2 Cu.ft Type. Under 1 Cu. Ft Type is important in the Microwave Ovens, with a production market share nearly 57.35% in 2017.

Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Microwave Ovens industry will still be a relative steady industry. Sales of Microwave Ovens have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries.

The worldwide market for Microwave Oven is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.5% over the next five years, will reach 10400 million US$ in 2024, from 8000 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Microwave Oven in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Galanz

Midea

Electrolux

Whirlpool

Panasonic

Samsung

Daewoo

BSH Home Appliances

SHARP

LG

Brandt

GE (Haier)

Candy Group

Moulinex

Breville

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Under 1 Cu. Ft Type

1 to 1.9 Cu. Ft Type

Over 2 Cu.ft Type

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Household Use

Commercial Use

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Microwave Oven market.

Chapter 1, to describe Microwave Oven Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Microwave Oven, with sales, revenue, and price of Microwave Oven, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Microwave Oven, for each region, from 2013 to 2019;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2019;

Chapter 12, Microwave Oven market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Microwave Oven sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

