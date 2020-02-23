Global Microsurgery Market Analysis, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025

Global microsurgery market is expected to reach USD 1,698.68 Million by 2025 from USD 1,003.63 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.9% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

The major factors contributing to the growth of the market includes factors such as increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, technological advancement in the surgical procedures and rising geriatric population. On the other hand high cost of surgeries may hinder the growth of the market are the factors which will boost the global microsurgery market.

The key market players for global microsurgery market are listed below;

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

tisurg medical instruments Co.

SYNOVIS MICRO COMPANIES ALLIANCE, INC.

Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co., LLC

MicroSurgical Technology

Peter LAZIC GmbH

MICROSURGERY INSTRUMENTS, INC.

Adarsh Surgical Works

Accurate Surgical & Scientific Instruments Corporation

KLS Martin Group

Boss Instruments Ltd.

Beaver-Visitec International

Scanlan International

The market is further segmented into;

Application

Procedure

Equipment Type

End-user

The global microsurgery market is segmented based on application into nine notable segments; general surgery, neurosurgery, ophthalmology, orthopedic surgery, plastic surgery, oncology, gynecological surgery, oral surgery, pediatric surgery and others. In 2018 general surgery market is likely to dominate market with 25.7% shares and is estimated to reach 461.42 million by 2025. It is growing at the highest CAGR of 7.7% in the forecast period.

The global microsurgery market is segmented based on procedure into four notable segments; transplantation, replantation, treatment of infertility and free tissue transfer. Replantation is sub segmented into nose, fingers and thumbs, ear and scalp. Treatment of infertility is sub segmented into varicocele, tubal obstruction and vas deferens obstructions. In 2018, transplantation market will dominate with 41.2% shares and will consume around 727.44 million by 2025. It is growing at the highest CAGR of 7.5% in the assessment period.

The global microsurgery market is segmented based on equipment type into three notable segments; microsurgical instruments, microscope and microsutures materials. In 2018, the microsurgical instruments market is estimated to dominate market with 61.7% shares and will collect around 1,047.78 million by 2025, rising with the CAGR of 6.9%.

The global microsurgery market is segmented based on end user into four notable segments; hospitals, clinics and research organization In 2018, hospitals market is expected to dominate market with 76.7% shares and is estimated to reach 1,324.94 million by 2025, growing at the highest CAGR of 7.1%.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions;

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

