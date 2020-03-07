Global Microservices market 2025: Geographic Segmentation, Market Dynamics, Manufacturers Details and Future Growth Forecast

WiseGuyReports have announced the addition of a new report titled “Global Microservices Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”.

Global Microservices market 2019-2025

A microservice is a software development technique—a variant of the service-oriented architecture (SOA) architectural style that structures an application as a collection of loosely coupled services. In a microservices architecture, services are fine-grained and the protocols are lightweight. The benefit of decomposing an application into different smaller services is that it improves modularity and makes the application easier to understand, develop, test, and more resilient to architecture erosion.

It parallelizes development by enabling small autonomous teams to develop, deploy and scale their respective services independently. It also allows the architecture of an individual service to emerge through continuous refactoring. Microservices-based architectures enable continuous delivery and deployment

In 2018, the global Microservices market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Microservices status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Microservices development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

Microsoft

Salesforce

Infosys

NGINX

Oracle

Pivotal Software

Syntel

SmartBear Software

Marlabs

RapidValue Solutions

Kontena

Macaw Software

Unifyed

RoboMQ

Idexcel

Request Free Sample Report at www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3706015

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Microservices are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-Premise

Cloud Based

Market segment by Application, split into

Retail and Ecommerce

Healthcare

Media and Entertainment

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

IT and ITes

Government

Transportation and Logistics

Manufacturing

Telecommunication

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Key Stakeholders

Microservices Manufacturers

Microservices Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Microservices Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

View Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3706015

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Microservices market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Microservices market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Microservices market by identifying its various sub-segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Microservices manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Microservices with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Microservices submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Microservices Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Stationary Microservicess

1.4.3 Trailer-Type Microservicess

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Microservices Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Petrochemical Plants

1.5.3 Chemical Plants

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Microservices Market Size

2.2 Microservices Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Microservices Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Microservices Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Microservices Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Microservices Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Microservices Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Microservices Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Microservices Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Microservices Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Microservices Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Microservices Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Microservices Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

5 United States

5.1 United States Microservices Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Microservices Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Microservices Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Microservices Market Size by Application

………………………………

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)