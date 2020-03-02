Global MicroRNM market Growth Analysis, Demand by Region, Key Players Forecast 2025

WiseGuyReports has added new market study to its database, titled “Global MicroRNM Market Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2025”.

Global MicroRNM market 2018-2025

In 2017, the global MicroRNM market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global MicroRNM status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the MicroRNM development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Abcam Plc

Illumina, Inc.

Agilent Technologies

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Sigma Aldrich Corp.

Qiagen N.V

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc.

Bioline GmbH

Rosetta Genomics Ltd.

Miltenyi Biotec

Kaneka Corporation (Eurogentec)

GeneCopoeia, Inc.

Promega Corporation

New England Biolabs, Inc.

NanoString Technologies, Inc.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of MicroRNM are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

PCR-based Assay

miRNA Arrays

Next Generation Sequencing (NGS)

Immunoassay

Market segment by Application, split into

Academic and Research Institutes

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Diagnostic Centers

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of MicroRNM market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global MicroRNM market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of MicroRNM market by identifying its various sub-segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global MicroRNM manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the MicroRNM with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of MicroRNM submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

