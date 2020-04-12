In this report, the Global Micronized PTFE Competition Situation 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Micronized PTFE Competition Situation 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Micronized PTFE, also known as PTFE micro powder, is low molecular weight, micronized white particle. It is used where higher surface lubricity and anti-blocking properties are required. Micronized PTFE is prepared by the utilization of PTFE resin or TFE monomer. At present, the main industrialization process is resin degradation using the virgin or recycled PTFE scrap.

Micronized PTFE is low molecular weight, micronized white particle and the particle size is around 3-20 um in diameter. They are additives in polymers, inks, or paintings which offer the great abilities to against friction, chemical resistance and the role as an insulator.

The micronized PTFE industry is relatively concentrated. There is increasing demand for high-end products.

The global consumption of micronized PTFE increased from 13840 MT in 2012 to 16129 MT in 2016 at an average annual growth rate of more than 3.9%. USA is the biggest consumption region with the consumption market share of 26.91% in 2016, followed by China. The top five players are: Solvay, Daikin, Shamrock Technologies, 3M and Chemours（DuPont). Tianyuxiang is the China leader. In the next five years, the global consumption of micronized PTFE will maintain 4.29% average annual growth rate.

This report focuses on Micronized PTFE volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Micronized PTFE market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Solvay

Daikin

Shamrock Technologies

3M

Chemours（DuPont)

Micro Powder (MPI)

AGC

Gujarat Fluorochemicals

Kitamura

Fluorez Technology

MAFLON

Tianyuxiang

Nanjin Tianshi

3F

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Monomer Polymerization

Resin Degradation

Segment by Application

Industrial Plastics

Inks

Painting

Lubricants & Grease

Others

