Global Microfluidics Technologies Market Study Reveals Growth Factors and Competitive Outlook for Future

Microfluidics is a field dealing with the manipulation of different kinds of fluids by various means. The microfluidics technology plays a very important in numerous areas of functionality like research, construction, healthcare and so on. Components like micropumps and microvalves are the key instruments used in the application of microfluidics technologies. The field of microfluidics is a constantly evolving market with continuous research carried out by professional as well as educational institutions.

End-User/Technology

The major user of microfluidics is the biomedical field where the manipulation of fluids is done for the production of new medicines and integration of medical tests. It is also finding applications in the field of microelectronics where the use of microfluidics has led to the development of chips that are finding use in complex applications and an extensive range of devices.

The major technologies used in microfluidics are continuous flow-based microfluidics, droplet-based microfluidics, digital microfluidics, acoustic droplet ejection and DNA chips. The research in this field is happening at a rapid rate by a myriad of institutions.

Market Dynamics

Increasing complexity and need for perfection are shaping up the market for microfluidics technologies. The need for new drugs, integrated tests and high precision electronics devices is leading the demand for the advent of microfluidics technologies. Also, along with its own demand, microfluidics is also causing an increase in demand for polymers like thermosets and materials like silicon and glass due to their use in manufacturing microfluidic devices.

Also, looking on a global aspect , with the rise in a number of infectious diseases and the need for increased efficiency in the treatment of various chronic devices is leading the growth of this market, especially in developed countries of the North American and European region where extensive research is being carried out by established institutions as well as start-ups to harness the potential of this market.

Download Free Sample @ https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10065019

Market Segmentation

The microfluidics market can be segmented on the basis of various factors namely the applications like biomedical, biodefense and microelectronics. The market can also be segmented on the basis of materials used like silicon, glass, polymers and on the basis of components used like micropumps, microneedles, and microvalves.

Apart from the technical factors, the market can be segmented on geographical basis depending on the level of development as this plays an important role in determining the level of demand for microfluidics and its growth in terms of technology.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

On the basis of geography, the developed countries, mainly in North America and Europe drive the major demand and growth of this market due to their need for advanced drugs and more efficient treatment procedures, mainly in the case of chronic diseases. However, with increasing research in this field, there is an expectation for the increase in affordability so that they can also be extensively used by developing and emerging economies of the world, mainly in the Asia Pacific region.

Opportunities

There is a myriad of opportunities regarding the range of products that can be developed in this field and at the same time, ensuring their affordability for ensuring growth in the emerging countries as well.

Key Players

The major global players include Danaher Corporation, Becton Dickinson, Agilent Technologies and also some start-ups are arising in this space.

Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights

Market segments

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609