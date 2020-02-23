Global Microfluidics Market Analysis, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025

Global microfluidics market is expected to reach USD 23,439.5 million by 2025 from USD 5,988.2 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 18.7% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

The major factors contributing to the growth of the market includes increased demand of POC testing, wide range of applications in different sectors, benefits associated with incorporation of microfluidics and high return on investments are some of the key driving factors in the global microfluidics market.

The key market players for global microfluidics screening market are listed below;

PerkinElmer Inc.

Dolomite Microfluidics

Microfluidics

Abbott

Abaxis

Illumina Inc.

ThermoFisher Scientific Inc.

Agilent

AVIVA Biosciences

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Cepheid

RainDance Technologies, Inc.

HP Inc.

Fluxion Bioscience

Akonni Biosystems, Inc.

The market is further segmented into;

Components

Material

Sector

End-user

The global microfluidics market is segmented on the basis of components into microfluidic chips, micropumps, microneedles and others. In 2018, microfluidic chips are anticipated to lead the market with 56.0% shares and will grow at USD 13,433.3 million by 2025. It is exceeding at the highest CAGR of 19.1% in the forecast period.

The global microfluidics market is segmented on the basis of material into polymer, glass, silicon and others. In 2018, the polymers market is assessed to dominate with 55.9% shares and will collect around USD 13, 284.0 million by 2025. It is rising at the CAGR of 18.9%.

Sectors comprise of industrial and healthcare. In 2018, healthcare sector is projected to lead the market with 66.5% shares and is expected to reach 15,899.6 million by 2025. It is growing at the highest CAGR of 19.0% in the forecast period. The industrial sector is further segmented into biotechnology, energy, nutraceuticals & food, cosmetics and chemical. The healthcare sector is segmented into POC diagnostics, cell analysis, drug discovery, immunoassays, genotyping & sequencing, microarray analysis, in-vitro diagnostics, biomarker analysis and others.

The global microfluidics market based on end-users is segmented into hospitals, research laboratories & academia and industrial R&D. In 2018, hospitals market is estimated to rule with 63.1% shares and will cross USD 15, 137.3 million by 2025, rising at the CAGR of 19.1%.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions;

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

